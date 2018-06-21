Fun-filled 10K weekend

The Shelter Island 10k started at 5:30 p.m., but the festivities began the night before with a pasta dinner at the American Legion Hall. Pre-race activities included a Stretching Clinic, a Kids Fun Run and Lexon Therapy was on hand for free massages.

But the fun didn’t stop at the finish line, and after-party shenanigans included a Family Fun Post Race Festival on the grounds of the American Legion Hall. The festival offered a bounce house, face painting, a silent auction, games, food trucks and a barbecue free for all runners.