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Fun-filled 10K weekend

By Jade Eckardt

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS A group of runners are close to the finish line.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS
A group of runners are close to the finish line.

The Shelter Island 10k started at 5:30 p.m., but the festivities began the night before with a pasta dinner at the American Legion Hall. Pre-race activities included a Stretching Clinic, a Kids Fun Run and Lexon Therapy was on hand for free massages.

But the fun didn’t stop at the finish line, and after-party shenanigans included a Family Fun Post Race Festival on the grounds of the American Legion Hall. The festival offered a bounce house, face painting, a silent auction, games, food trucks and a barbecue free for all runners.

A dedicated runner and mother makes it through the home stretch with two little ones.
A dedicated runner and mother makes it through the home stretch with two little ones.

 

Megan Talty took first place in the Kids’ Fun Run 7 and up race.
Megan Talty took first place in the Kids’ Fun Run 7 and up race.
Volunteers handed out the Shelter Island 10k runners’ packet of goodies, from left, Archer Brown, Dale Clark and Yvonne and Richard Burry.
Volunteers handed out the Shelter Island 10k runners’ packet of goodies, from left, Archer Brown, Dale Clark and Yvonne and Richard Burry.

 

Islanders geared up for race day at the Friday night pasta dinner at the American Legion Hall.
Islanders geared up for race day at the Friday night pasta dinner at the American Legion Hall.