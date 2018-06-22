Foraging for wild herbs at Sylvester Manor

At the edge of Sylvester Manor’s farmland, herbalist Dawn Petter led students on a nature walk on Saturday to find yarrow and mugwort, among other common native and invasive plants found in Northeast woodlands and meadows.

These also include mullein, wine berry, red clover, St. John’s wort and other “weedy friends.” As part of the workshop, the group made a fresh plant tincture using mugwort gathered on the farm, where it’s pretty abundant and also made an herbal oil using dried yarrow. Mugwort is considered a tonic and a digestive aid; yarrow has traditionally been used for its astringent qualities.

“My main focus with the class is getting students connected back to the ancient wisdom of the plants,” said Ms. Petter, “and to help them realize that there are so many medicinal benefits from using this most ancient form of healing.”

The workshop ran from 3 to 5 p.m. and offered students the chance to learn about plant-based healing and apply the lessons to their own home health practices. Each student went home with an herbal tincture and oil and a sun tea, as well as recipe cards to encourage them to keep foraging and experimenting.

The workshop was part of the Farm Apprentice Education Workshop Series, developed to complement the hands-on learning the young farmers receive in the field. Ms. Petter has presented similar workshops at The New York Botanical Garden, The Brooklyn Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Grange and The New York Open Center. She is creator of Petalune Herbals, a resource for hand crafted herbal skin care and luxury botanical products. To learn more visit petaluneherbals.com.

Rose Elixir

Fresh wild rose petals

Raw Honey

Brandy

Put fresh wild rose petals in a jar, (¾ full).Cover with equal parts raw honey and brandy.

Toss the mixture as above for 4 to 6 weeks. Strain the petals and store in a dark glass bottle.

Take a teaspoon as needed to elevate the mood and heal the emotional heart.