You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Fireworks!

By Jade Eckardt

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO

The 61st annual Shelter Island Firework Show is set to blast off on July 7 but the event needs your help and support.

The midsummer Island tradition of fireworks off Crescent Beach is a 100 percent donor- supported family event and the organization has yet to achieve their goal.

On Friday, June 22 a Sunset Beach Cocktail Party and Fundraiser will take place at Sunset Beach from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will offer an open bar, hors d’oeurves, raffles and music. Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door.

Then on Friday, July 6 a fireworks pre-party will kick off at The Shipwreck Bar from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will find raffles, cold drinks and music by The Realm.

For more information and to donate to this Island tradition, visit shelterislandfireworks.com.