The 61st annual Shelter Island Firework Show is set to blast off on July 7 but the event needs your help and support.

The midsummer Island tradition of fireworks off Crescent Beach is a 100 percent donor- supported family event and the organization has yet to achieve their goal.

On Friday, June 22 a Sunset Beach Cocktail Party and Fundraiser will take place at Sunset Beach from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will offer an open bar, hors d’oeurves, raffles and music. Tickets are $75 in advance or $100 at the door.

Then on Friday, July 6 a fireworks pre-party will kick off at The Shipwreck Bar from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests will find raffles, cold drinks and music by The Realm.

For more information and to donate to this Island tradition, visit shelterislandfireworks.com.