Democratic primary for Congressional candidates today

Registered Democrats can go to the polls today to select a candidate to take on Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) this November to represent the 1st Congressional District, which includes Shelter Island.

Democrats seeking their party’s nomination includes Suffolk County Legislators Kate Browning and Vivian Viloria-Fischer; David Pechefsky, a former New York City Council member; and newcomers to politics Perry Gershon and Elaine DiMasi.

The polls are open today at the Shelter Island School from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Only Democrats registered prior to the last election can vote in this primary.