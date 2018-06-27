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Deer & Tick Forum on deck for Thursday evening

By Julie Lane

JULIE LANE PHOTO Dr. Scott Campbell
JULIE LANE PHOTO
Dr. Scott Campbell will be on hand for Thursday evening’s forum.

Shelter Island’s Deer & Tick Committee is sponsoring an educational forum Thursday evening at the Shelter Island School auditorium with three key speakers who will address issues concerning Islanders.

Speakers are Susan Booth-Binczik, head of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Deer Management operation; Dr. Scott Campbell, director of the Suffolk Country Department of Health Services Anthropod-Borne Disease Laboratory and a member of the Shelter Island Deer & Tick Committee, and Chairman of the Suffolk County Tick Control Advisory Committee; and Shelter Island Animal Control Officer Beau Payne.

The date was chosen to ensure that visitors to the Island would learn how to avoid tick-borne diseases; what to do if they get a tick bite; and to remind residents that it has already been an active season for ticks here despite the many efforts to reduce the problem.

 

j.lane@sireporter.com