Big Lions Club cleanup a big success

More than 135 volunteers joined an Island-wide roadside cleanup, organized by the the Lions club Saturday morning, ridding the Island of more than 1,000 pounds of debris.

Conceived and managed by Lions Club member and Police Chief Jim Read, the club purchased the high-visibility vests and latex gloves worn by the volunteers.

“The event was considered a great success,” according to Shelter Island Lions Club member Don D’Amato, who noted that the success was due to the efforts of Lions Ken Pysher, Frank Vecchio and many others.

He credited the Police Department and Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. for their work in marshaling the volunteers, including 50 students and 25 Lions Club members.

Mr. Card used his own truck to make the rounds to the 11 sections of the Island where volunteers were working to pick up trash that he would deposit at the town’s Recycling Center.

Stars Café and Marie Eiffel’s Market donated coffee, doughnuts and croissants for the volunteers gathered at the Center Firehouse before the cleanup began Saturday.

Shelter Island Firefighters grilled hamburgers and hotdogs for the volunteers after the cleanup concluded.

j.lane@sireporter.com