Yvonne Purcell is the new education/program coordinator at the Historical Society

The Shelter Island Historical Society welcomes Yvonne Purcell as its new education/program coordinator.

Yvonne was born and raised on Shelter Island, graduated from the Shelter Island School and has a degree in Recreational Management from Vermont College in Montpelier, Vermont. She started her program coordinating career working for the Shelter Island Recreational Department. As assistant director of the Rec Department she was responsible for planning, implementing and supervising programs for all ages.

Yvonne later moved to Boston, where she worked as a manager for Things Remembered. She was quickly promoted to traveling manager in the Boston area, where she reorganized and restored poorly performing stores, improving profitability.

After moving back to Shelter Island, she began her 28-year career with Verizon in Manhattan and the Hamptons. Over the years she held a variety of positions, two of which included outside technician and switching technician, where she was responsible for work management in multiple offices. After retiring from Verizon, Yvonne had a successful career in real estate at M. Wein Realty.

She enjoys golf and was a volunteer trustee who also ran the Golf Shop at the Shelter Island Country Club for three years. She is a member of the Shelter Island Garden Club, very active in the Junior Garden Club and will become the chair of the Junior Garden Club this fall.

Yvonne is excited about her new position at the Historical Society. Her family has a long history of working with the organization and she is eager to put her planning expertise to use in developing programs for community members of all ages.

Submitted by Shelter Island Historical Society