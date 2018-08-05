A word from the wise . . . Farewell Mike Scheibel

Deer & Tick Committee members paid tribute to their leader, Mike Scheibel, who chaired his final meeting on May 2. He is among those who established the committee 13 years ago.

Mr. Scheibel is also retiring from his job as natural resources manager at Mashomack Preserve.

“You bring such a sense of respect and balance to the position,” Councilman Jim Colligan said. Mr. Colligan was a committee member before being elected to the Town Board and he now serves as a liaison to the committee.

Mr. Scheibel had some words of advice for the committee as they continue their efforts to cut back on tick-borne diseases on the Island.

If members have new ideas for tackling the problem ”no matter how crazy it might sound, don’t dismiss it,” he said.

He credited member Marc Wein with helping to move the committee in the direction of concentrating on more culling of the herd. He encouraged members to expand the Nuisance Wildlife Control Officers Program, which uses specially licensed local hunters who are paid based on the number of deer they butcher, that was piloted during the months of February and March this year.

At an April 24 Town Board work session, Mr. Scheibel was honored with a plaque for his service to the town and he encouraged the board and committee to consider using sharpshooters to cull more deer rather than just recreational hunters.

At the same time, he paid tribute to those recreational hunters who have had an impact on the effort to reduce the deer herd.

The Town Board is expected to approve the appointment of Dr. Jim Bevilacqua to chair the committee. A new member will also be appointed to fill Mr. Bevilacqua’s seat as he moves into the chairman’s position.