What’s Happening: May 31, 2018

This Week:

LONG ISLAND FIDDLE TUNES

How did music and dance traditionally fit into Long Island farm communities? What did the old songs and tunes sound like, and how did barn dances knit together villagers and their farms? Renowned musician and scholar Jeff Davis will answer those questions at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Saturday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m.

The event consists of a potluck dinner, followed by Mr. Davis discussing the rich history of fiddle tunes and barn dances on the north and south shores of Long Island, and will finish up with a contra dance at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. Mr. Davis, a Long Island native, will share tunes recently discovered in local archives, including “Setauket,” “Stony Brook,” “Gardiner’s Waltz” and even the “Cricket Sett,” which was composed by Ole Bull, a noted musician who visited Sylvester Manor.

Bring a potluck dish for six along with serving utensils and a beverage. Open to the public, admission is free to members of Sylvester Manor, $10 at the door for non-members. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626 for information.

SPRING CRAFT FAIR

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair is Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall. Vendors will be set up inside and on the lawn of the church. Also available will be light fare including hot dogs, hamburgers, soda and chips. The fair will be held rain or shine. Vendors may contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or merpag@msn.com.

RIDENOUR IN CONCERT

The Shelter Island Friends of Music (SIFM) 2018 concert series, “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos,” continues on Saturday, June 2 with trumpeter and composer Brandon Ridenour and pianist Corey Smythe. The concert is free and begins at 8 p.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Mr. Ridenour, a winner of the Concert Artists Guild International Competition, has played at distinguished venues around the world. Meet the artist at a post-concert wine and cheese reception. Donations are appreciated. Visit facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

CEMETERY TOUR

A free tour of the colonial cemeteries of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will take place on Sunday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. The tour is part of the 275th anniversary celebration of the church. Come find the gravestones of patriots and notables. Refreshments will be served and donations are appreciated.

WOMEN’S CLUB MEETING

The Shelter Island Women’s Community Club holds its last meeting of the season on Tuesday, June 5 at noon at the Presbyterian Church. The club will close out its season with the annual luncheon and informal meeting in Fellowship Hall. Members and guests will bring a dish to share. All are welcome to join and a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the Food Pantry would be appreciated.

Next Week:

SAIL INTO SUMMER

The theme of East End Hospice’s biennial cocktail party and auction is “Sail Into Summer.” The event will be held at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Christine Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

SYLVESTER MANOR CSA

There are still spots left to enjoy fresh produce grown right on Shelter Island with Sylvester Manor’s CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). Your weekly share of vegetables, like spinach and scallions, can be made into a delicious quiche. The 2018 CSA runs 21 weeks. Each week, subscribers pick up their shares on either Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All vegetables are grown using organic approved methods.

Coming Up:

BATTLE OF THE BOOKS

This month, the Shelter Island Library begins its annual summer reading program for kids in grades 6 to 9. The Suffolk County “Battle of the Books” program is an inter-library competition among students from more than 40 libraries. Focusing on eight novels, teams of up to six members per library answer trivia questions and fight to win. Enjoy camaraderie, competition, reading and snacks as teams battle to become the best readers in the county. Stop by the Youth Services department at the library for more details.

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more, the seventh annual dinner will take place on the grounds at the Manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase by calling (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The fourth annual “Plein Air Workshop” at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor will be held Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Inclement weather will cause the workshop to be rescheduled. The cost is $100, which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls and is open to painters ages 18 and up who work in acrylic, oil and watercolor. All skill levels are welcome. To reserve a space send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524. For more information, email Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net.

Across the moat

‘FELLOW TRAVELERS’ AT BAY STREET THEATER

Bay Street Theater’s first play of the summer season will be the world premiere of “Fellow Travelers,” a new play by Jack Canfora and directed by Michael Wilson. Set during Hollywood’s notorious blacklist period, “Fellow Travelers” explores the complicated relationship among three American icons: director Elia Kazan, writer Arthur Miller, and actress Marilyn Monroe. Look behind the glitter and glamour of the Silver Screen and Broadway to see how the politics of the McCarthy era affected their friendship, and how their friendship affected their work in this intimate and passionate play.

The production opens this week and runs through June 17. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, call (631) 725-9500 or purchase online at baystreet.org.

ALL AGAINST ABUSE

The annual All Against Abuse fundraiser to support the work of The Retreat, which provides services to victims of domestic violence on the East End, takes place Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at The Muses, 111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton.

The event honors Joy Behar, co-host of ABC News’ “The View” and Emmy Award-winning producer Robin Hommel-Tenenbaum. Tickets start at $275. Visit retreatgala.org for details.

GOLF OUTING

Eastern Long Island Hospital (ELIH) hosts its 26th annual Golf Classic to benefit the hospital’s Emergency Department on Wednesday, June 6 at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue. Robert Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing, is this year’s honoree and Platinum Sponsor. The afternoon session of golf is sold out, but morning session foursomes and various other sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information visit ELIH.org/Golf or contact Linda Sweeney at (631) 477-5164.

WATER QUALITY

The North Fork Audubon Society presents “Marine Cultivation and Water Quality with John Holzapfel” on Friday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m. Mr. Holzapfel will give a presentation about the natural history and environmentally beneficial effects of growing oysters, scallops and algae in North Fork bays and creeks. He has a master’s degree in marine science, taught high school science for 37 years and junior college science for 15 years. Mr. Holzapfel has served as a Southold Town trustee and as a member of Cornell Cooperative’s marine advisory board. For 10 years he had a shellfish company after retiring from teaching. The event takes place at Peconic Landing Auditorium, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. For details call (516) 526-9095 or email info@northforkaudubon.org.

CRANBERRY BOG

The North Fork Audubon Society offers a hike of Cranberry Bog Preserve County Park on Tuesday, June 19. Meet at the preserve entrance, 3815 Lake Avenue, Riverhead, at 8 a.m. Call Tom Damiani at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optimum.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for non-members of North Fork Audubon Society.