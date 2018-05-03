What’s Happening: May 3, 2018

IT’S A PIZZA PARTY

Volunteers and members of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm are invited to a pizza truck appreciation lunch on Sunday, May 6 from noon to 2 p.m. Come enjoy lunch from the Rolling in Dough pizza truck and local libations including Wölffer wines outside the Manor House while learning about the season ahead. Spend time with fellow supporters and the Sylvester Manor staff. For more information or to become a member or volunteer, visit sylvestermanor.org.

LET’S TALK LANDSCAPING

The Garden Club of Shelter Island meets on Wednesday, May 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Horticulturalist Tony Piazza, founder of the Piazza Horticultural Group in Southampton, will discuss landscape design. His projects include many private and public spaces on the East End.

All are welcome to attend.

VENDORS WANTED!

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church will provide table space for vendors priced at $30 for a half table or $50 for a full table.

Vendors may also set up outdoors with their own tent and tables at a cost of $30 for 12 square feet. All items sold must be new or handmade (no yard sale items). The church will sell hotdogs or hamburgers, soda and chips.

Interested vendors may contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or email merpag@msn.com.

FARMSTAND OPENS MAY 12

The Farmstand at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, located at the Windmill Field (21 Manwaring Road), will open for the season on Saturday, May 12, just in time for Mother’s Day. Seedlings, pork, beef and eggs will be available throughout the weekend. The Farmstand will be open Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 24, and then six days a week through Labor Day (closed Tuesdays).

PORCH PARTY

The Shelter Island Educational Foundation’s 9th annual Porch Party is Saturday, July 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at “Windswept,” the Silver Beach home of Edward and Julia Brennan. Tickets are $75 at ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are husband and wife Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel.

PERLMAN’S SEASON

The Perlman Music Program’s three-week Chamber Music Workshop will begin May 27. Students will arrive for the Summer Music School on June 23 and alumni recitals will take place on August 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, and September 1. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events.

HOSPICE FUNDRAISER

Save the date! East End Hospice will be hosting its biennial “Cocktail Party and Auction” at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Chrissy Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

SUMMER CAMPS

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s 6th annual Time Travelers program for ages 6 to 12 will run Monday, July 30 to Friday, August from 9 a.m. to noon at the Havens Barn. The cost is $100 per child for members ($150 non members include membership). Families with multiple children in the program receive a $10 discount per additional child. To register, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers.

Sylvester Manor’s youth farm programs run July 2 to August 17 with a weekly potluck lunch in the barn. Little Sprouts is for children ages 3 to 4; Young Farmers is for those ages 5 to 7. Learn more at sylvestermanor.org/summeryouthprograms/.

Mashomack Preserve’s five-day Children’s Summer Environmental Program runs two sessions — one in mid-July and the other in mid-August — and meets from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Call (631) 749-4219 for more information.

Camp Quinipet offers overnight and day camps for ages 5 to 17. The 2018 sessions run July 7 through August 11. Open houses will be held on Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, June 16. Contact Camp Quinipet at (631) 749-0430 for details.

Educator Marlene Markard offers Nature’s Music for children up to age 4 with caregivers at Mashomack Preserve. The program meets Wednesdays, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. from July 18 to August 8, rain or shine.

The cost is $195. Scholarships are available to local families. For more information visit markardmusic.com. To register call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.

Across the moat

ASTHMA AWARENESS

May is National Asthma & Allergy Awareness Month, and on Friday, May 4, Eastern Long Island Hospital will present “Asthma & Allergy: What You Need to Know,” a presentation by James Rubin, MD. Dr. Rubin will discuss the causes of allergies and how to diagnose them.

The presentation will be held two times on May 4. The first presentation is at 11 a.m. at the Southold Senior Center; 750 Pacific Street in Mattituck. The presentation will also be given at Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport at 1:30 p.m. For information and to register, call ELIH’s Community Relations Department at (631) 477-5164.

MAYGRATION

May is the month for birding. The North Fork Audubon Society will host bird walks every Tuesday morning in May with Tom Damiani. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport at 8 a.m. for each walk in May.

Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optimum.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of North Fork Audubon.