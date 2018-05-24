What’s Happening: May 24, 2018

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are husband and wife John and Anu Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lions Club on Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $45 at the Shelter Island Library.

ANNUAL YARD SALE

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s annual yard sale is Saturday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The sale will be held rain or shine in Fellowship Hall. Items for donation can be dropped off on Friday, May 25 after 2 p.m. Please, no books, electronics or mattresses.

CEMETERY TOUR

A free tour of the colonial cemeteries of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will take place on Sunday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. The tour is part of the 275th anniversary celebration of the church. Come find the gravestones of the patriots and notables. Refreshments will be served and donations are appreciated.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty on Shelter Island is collecting new or lightly-worn business attire as part of “Dress for Success,” an initiative that provides professional clothing to men and women who are looking to enter the workforce. Donate your business-appropriate clothing now through May 31 at the Daniel Gale Realty office in the Heights. For more information call (631)749-1155.

VIVA LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. Tickets are $75. To purchase and for more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

DUPLICATE BRIDGE BEGINS

Bridge at St. Mary’s will resume on Thursday, May 31. Plan to arrive at 12:45 p.m. with a partner to help shuffle and set up. The game will begin promptly at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

This community-friendly bridge game will be an informal duplicate format. Mary Ann Moderelli and Bell Lareau will be overseeng the weekly game. For more informaiton call (631) 749-2321.

INTO PLEIN AIR

The fourth annual “Plein Air Workshop” at Smith-Taylor Cabin on Taylor’s Island in Coecles Harbor will be held Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. In case of inclement weather, the workshop will be rescheduled. The cost is $100, which includes transportation to Taylor’s Island. The workshop will be headed by Linda J. Puls and is open to painters ages 18 and up who work in acrylic, oil and watercolor. All skill levels are welcome. To reserve a space, send a check for $100 to the Taylor’s Island Foundation, P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965-0524. For more information, email Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net.

TALE OF A TALL SHIP

The tall ship Regina Maris, built in 1908, had several adventures and incarnations — carrying cargo in the Baltic Sea, rounding Cape Horn, cruising French Polynesia, surviving two hurricanes and serving as an oceanographic research vessel. On June 1 at 7 p.m., as part of Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library, John Kerr, who crewed on the ship, will recount the epic story of the Regina Maris and the people who built, owned and loved her as told in his detailed and well-documented book, “Dreamers Before the Mast: The History of the Tall Ship Regina Maris.”

VENDORS WANTED!

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall. Vendors are invited to take part in the fair. The church will provide table space. The cost is $30 for a half table (4 feet by 30 inches) or $50 for a full table (8 feet by 3 inches). Vendors may also set up outdoors with their own tent and tables. The cost is $30 for a 12- by 12-foot space. All items that vendors sell must be new (no yard sale items permitted). The church will be selling light fare including hotdogs or hamburger, soda and chips.

The fair will be held rain or shine. If interested in reserving a vendor space, please contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or email merpag@msn.com.

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be held on Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more, the seventh annual dinner will take place on the grounds at the manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables are available for purchase now. For details, call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SYLVESTER MANOR CSA

There are still spots left to enjoy fresh produce grown right on Shelter Island with Sylvester Manor’s CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). Your weekly share full of vegetables, like the spinach and scallions, can be made into a delicious quiche. The 2018 CSA runs 21 weeks. Each week, subscribers pick up their shares on either Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All vegetables are grown using organic approved methods.

A PLACE IN PICTURES

The 2018 exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” opens June 1 and showcases images from the Manor collection, illustrating the use of photography to portray Sylvester Manor in the 19th and 20th centuries. Utilizing each new technology of the photographic medium from the invention of the Daguerreotype to digital images used today, the exhibit explores life at the Manor, the house, grounds, gardens and the family who have lived here for generations.

The opening cocktail reception for the exhibition is Friday, June 1 and public guided tours are scheduled for Saturday June 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

HAVENS FARMERS MARKET

The Havens Farmers Market on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum is back for 2018. The market runs every Saturday, beginning May 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through September 1. Local farmers and craftspeople will sell local produce, fish, flowers, herbs, breads, pies, pickles, cheese, chocolates, oils, soaps and more. For details visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

PERLMAN’S SEASON

The Perlman Music Program has announced that its three-week Chamber Music Workshop will begin May 27. Students will arrive for the Summer Music School on June 23 and alumni recitals will take place on August 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, and September 1. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events.

SAIL INTO SUMMER

The theme of East End Hospice’s biennial cocktail party and auction is “Sail Into Summer.” The event will be held at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Christine Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

Across the moat

“FELLOW TRAVELERS” AT BAY STREET THEATER

Bay Street Theater’s first play of the summer season will be the world premiere of “Fellow Travelers,” a new play by Jack Canfora and directed by Michael Wilson. Set during Hollywood’s notorious blacklist period, “Fellow Travelers” explores the complicated relationship between three American icons: director Elia Kazan, writer Arthur Miller and actress Marilyn Monroe. Look behind the glitter and glamour of the Silver Screen and Broadway to see how the politics of the McCarthy era affected their friendship, and how their friendship affected their work in this intimate and passionate play.

The production runs May 29 to June 17. Tickets are on sale now. To purchase, call (631) 725-9500 or purchase online at baystreet.org.

MAYGRATION!

May is “the” month for birding. That’s why Tom Damiani does a walk every Tuesday in May for the North Fork Audubon Society. The locations for each walk are decided the day of and warblers, vireos, flycatchers and more will be seen at the different locations visited.

Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport at 8 a.m. for the final walk on May 29. Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optonline.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of the North Fork Audubon Society.

STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL

East End Arts’ 22nd Annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival featuring artisan and crafts vendors and food trucks is Sunday, May 27 from noon to 5 p.m. in downtown Riverhead. Along East Main Street, between Roanoke Avenue and East Avenue, street painters, live musicians and dancers will share space with artists, artisans, and craftspeople selling original handmade products. Street painting artists will brighten Main Street with “I Madonnari,” a timeless street chalk art dating back to the 16th century. This annual festival is where families and friends, artists, musicians, and lovers of the arts – young and old – unite to enjoy the creative spirit. Admission to the festival is free.