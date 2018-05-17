What’s Happening: May 17, 2018

GO FOR BAROQUE

Basically Baroque, a North Fork chamber music ensemble featuring Bill Packard on flute, Dan Skabeikis on violin, Jeannie Woelker on cello and Linda Betjeman on keyboard, will perform in concert at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. The ensemble will present music by Pepusch, Loeillet, Haydn, Vivaldi and Handel. Admission to the concert is free, but a free will offering will be taken.

MISSION OF MERCY

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island of Puerto Rico last fall, Island resident Linda Bruno organized “Mission of Mercy” to get donated supplies to the children and teachers of Puerto Rico, especially those in Headstart programs. As director of education for the Hispanic American Doctors Association of Southwest Florida, Ms. Bruno says it costs $500 to supply a school with what it needs and $19,000 in local donations has opened 18 schools so far.

On Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m., Ms. Bruno celebrates the generosity of the community with a wine and cheese party at the Shelter Island Library. She will share the progress of the “Mission of Mercy” initiative through photos and videos documenting the delivery of preschool books, supplies and materials, as well as offer a status report and analysis of future needs.

The party will be followed by Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. with Ms. Bruno speaking more about details of the project. To reserve for the party, call Ms. Bruno at (631) 749-5139 or email libruno@optonline.net.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty on Shelter Island is collecting new or lightly-worn business attire as part of “Dress for Success,” an initiative that provides professional clothing to men and women who are looking to enter the workforce. Donate your business-appropriate clothing now through May 31 at the Daniel Gale realty office in the Heights. For more information call (631) 749-1155.

TEA TIME

The Garden Club of Shelter Island hosts a Past Presidents and New Members Tea on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Come toast the former club presidents and welcome new Garden Club members. Please bring a teacup arrangement and a potential new member. Hats and gloves are optional!

PLANT EXCHANGE

Love your plants and want to share your favorites? The Garden Club of Shelter Island’s Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange is Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House. All Island gardeners and friends are welcome to share the abundance of their gardens in a free exchange of plant treasures and garden goodies.

VIVA LA FRANCE!

In honor of Bastille Day, Saturday, July 14, the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Porch Party will feature a French theme with wine and cheese pairings and other delicacies. The party will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and hosted by Edward and Julia Brennan at “Windswept,” their home in Silver Beach. All proceeds from the party go towards grants to enhance the education of Island children. For tickets and more information, visit ShelterIslandEdFoundation.org.

VENDORS WANTED!

Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church’s annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair takes place on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church hall. Vendors are invited to take part in the fair. The church will provide table space. The cost is $30 for a half table (4’ x 30”) or $50 for a full table (8’ x 30”). Vendors may also set up outdoors with their own tent and tables. The cost is $30 for a 12’x 12’ space. All items that vendors sell must be new (no yard sale items). The church will be selling light fare including hotdogs or hamburger, soda and chips.

The fair will be held rain or shine. If interested in reserving a vendor space please contact Meredith Page at (631) 433-1504 or email merpag@msn.com.

CEMETERY TOUR

A free tour of the colonial cemeteries of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will take place on Sunday, June 3 at 1:30 p.m. The tour is part of the 275th anniversary celebration of the church. Come find the gravestones of the patriots and notables. Refreshments will be served and donations are appreciated.

LADIES SCRAMBLE, MENS AD HOC

Lady golfers are invited to join the weekly scramble at Shelter Island Country Club every Friday at 8:45 a.m. beginning May 18. All skill levels are welcome in a scramble everyone hits the best ball of the foursome. No reservations or commitments are required. Just show up and join the fun. Regular golf and cart fees apply. For more information contact (631) 749-0416.

In addition, mens ad hoc golf at Shelter Island Country Club begins May 17 and runs every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Open to the public, regular golf fees apply for non-members.

FARM TO TABLE DINNER

This year’s Farm to Table Benefit Dinner at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will be Saturday, June 23 at 6:30 p.m. A magical night of fun, food, wines, spirits, dancing and more, the 7th annual dinner will take place on the grounds at the manor. Berkshire-based Fire Roasted Catering will be doing the cooking over open fires on site and the menu will feature Sylvester Manor’s farm produce and meats from Acabonac Farms. Music will be by the Silver Arrow Band. Proceeds from the dinner directly support Sylvester Manor’s mission to preserve, cultivate and share the history of the property to ensure that food and art remain connected to community and the land.

Tickets and tables will be available for purchase on Monday, May 7. For details, call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

SYLVESTER MANOR CSA

There are still spots left to enjoy fresh produce grown right on Shelter Island with Sylvester Manor’s CSA (Coummunity Supported Agriculture). Your weekly share full of vegetables, like the spinach and scallions, can be made into a delicious quiche. The 2018 CSA run 21 weeks. Each week, subscribers pick up their shares on either Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All vegetables are grown using organic approved methods.

A PLACE IN PICTURES

The 2018 exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” opens June 1 and showcases images from the Manor collection, illustrating the use of photography to portray Sylvester Manor in the 19th and 20th centuries. Utilizing each new technology of the photographic medium from the invention of the Daguerreotype to digital images used today, the exhibit explores life at the Manor, the house, grounds, gardens and the family who have lived here for generations.

The opening cocktail reception for the exhibition is Friday, June 1 and public guided tours are scheduled for Saturday, June 2 from noon to 3 p.m.

HAVENS FARMERS MARKET

The Havens Farmers Market on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum is back for 2018. The market runs every Saturday, beginning May 26, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. through September 1. Local farmers and craftspeople will sell local produce, fish, flowers, herbs, breads, pies, pickles, cheese, chocolates, oils, soaps and more. For details visit shelterislandhistorical.org.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are husband and wife Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth. The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel.

PERLMAN’S SEASON

The Perlman Music Program has announced that its three-week Chamber Music Workshop will begin May 27. Students will arrive for the Summer Music School on June 23 and alumni recitals will take place on August 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31, and September 1. For details, visit perlmanmusicprogram.org/events.

HOSPICE FUNDRAISER

Save the date! East End Hospice will be hosting its biennial “Cocktail Party and Auction” at the Shelter Island Yacht Club on Saturday, June 9 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For more information on the event, call Chrissy Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email her at cmichne@eeh.org.

SUMMER CAMPS

There are still spaces available in Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s summer youth program for ages 3 to 7. The program runs July 2 to August 17 with a weekly potluck lunch in the barn. To register, visit sylvestermanor.org.

Mashomack Preserve’s popular Children’s Summer Environmental Education Program returns this year with a few changes. Instead of two five-day sessions, this year, Mashomack will offer three four-day sessions — June 25 to 28, July 9 to 12 and August 13 to 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rather than until noon in past years). Call (631) 749-4219 for more information and registration.

Camp Quinipet offers both overnight and day camps for ages 5 to 17 from July 7 through August 11. An open house will be held at the camp Saturday, June 16. Private tours are also available. Contact Camp Quinipet at (631) 749-0430 to make an appointment.

This summer, music educator Marlene Markard will offer “Nature’s Music,” a four-session workshop for young children up to age 4. Held on the grounds of Mashomack Preserve, children and parents will sing, dance, move, play instruments, engage in imaginative storytelling, do nature crafts, and play musical games about and inspired by nature.

Toddlers as young as 16 months of age (or younger, if walking) are welcome. The program meets four Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. from July 18 to August 8, rain or shine.

The cost is $195 and includes materials. Scholarship opportunities are available to local families. For more information visit markardmusic.com. To register call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.

Across the moat

BLACK LEISURE: RESPITE IN SAG HARBOR

“Black Leisure: Respite in Sag Harbor” is a new historical exhibition opening Saturday, May 19 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Eastville Heritage House at 139 Hampton Street, Sag Harbor.

On view will be historic photographs from Johnson Family Collection in the Eastville Community Historical Society’s archive showing summer residents of the predominately African-American communties that make up Eastville — Sag Harbor Hills, Azurest, and Ninevah. The “Black Leisure, Resort, and Recreational movement” was primarily a resistance to Jim Crow and it gave blacks access to waterfront recreation. African Americans in Sag Harbor participated in this recognized and national movement. As Sag Harbor became a tourist destination in the 20th century, African American vacationers found lodging in Eastville’s boarding houses and built their own homes and developments, leading to its modern identity as a Black waterfront resort community. Today Eastville retains its ethnic mix, while preserving its modest character amidst the glamour and wealth of the Hamptons. The survival of these historic documents in Sag Harbor is extraordinary and a tremendous testament to black material culture on the East End. Collectively, the Eastville neighborhoods share 180 years of uninterrupted resiliency and ownership.

In addition to the opening on Saturday, May 19, there will be a free walking tour of Eastville with executive director Georgette Grier-Key from 2 to 3 p.m. as part of the Sag Harbor Cultural Heritage Weekend which runs May 18 to 20.

ART FOR THE RETREAT

“High Wire” by Spanish painter Teresa Brutcher is one of the works included in the 9th annual Hamptons Juried Art Show: Fresh StART Collective’ to benefit The Retreat.

It will open Saturday, May 19 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street Bridgehampton. The reception includes cocktails and entertainment by the Bridgehampton High School Marimba Band, led by David Elliott. The group exhibition, which runs through Sunday, June 3, features 18 finalists selected from more than 70 artists representing 17 states and five countries. All proceeds from submission fees and a portion of art sold during the exhibition benefit The Retreat’s domestic violence services.

“We hope to raise awareness and funding for an essential and worthy non-profit,” said Richard Demato, Juried Art Show founder and owner of the RJD Gallery. “We thank the many artists and individuals who support this cause, as without them, it simply could not happen.”

MAYGRATION!

May is “THE” month for birding. That’s why Tom Damiani does a walk every Tuesday in May for the North Fork Audubon Society. The locations for each walk will be decided the day of and warblers, vireos, flycatchers and more will be seen at the different locations visited.

Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport at 8 a.m. for each walk on May 15, 22 and 29. Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optimum.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of North Fork Audubon.

SKIN CANCER PREVENTION

Preventing & Detecting Melanoma & Other Skin Cancers. Tuesday, May 22, 2 to 3 p.m. Southold Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. May is National Melanoma & Skin Cancer Detection & Prevention Month. According to the American Cancer Society, cancer of the skin is the most common of all cancers. Melanoma accounts for only about 1% of skin cancers, but it causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths. Join Susan M. Conaty, PA-C to learn about how you can both prevent and detect these deadly forms of cancer.

For more information and to register, please call ELIH’s Community Relations Office at (631) 477-5164.

PAIN MANAGEMENT SEMINAR

Eastern Long Island Hospital hosts “Live Without Pain: Discover the Newest Ways to Find Pain Relief Without Opioids” on Thursday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane. Keynote speaker, Donald Macron, MD will talk about managing pain with physical medicine and rehabilitation. Breakout session speakers will discuss orthopedic medicine, physical therapy and safe medication. Seating is limited, registration is required. To register call (631) 477-5164.

NATIVE PLANT SALE

North Fork Audubon Society’s 3rd Annual Native Plant Sale is Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park on Route 48 in Greenport.

Come purchase the plants that are best suited for providing food and shelter for pollinators, birds and other native wildlife. A wide selection of sun-loving and shade-loving plants will be for sale. Learn more about natives and how they work in a rain-garden. A demonstration rain-garden will be set up as an example of what you can duplicate at home as well.

Also on Saturday, May 19, the Audubon Society is hosting “Eliminating Mile-a-Minute Weed: How to Remove This Invader Now,” at 10 a.m. Bring tear-proof garden gloves and a trowel, and learn how to pull out this new thorny weed strangling our woodlands and gardens on the North Fork. Mile-a-minute weed grows fast, but it’s an annual, and now is the safe time to remove it before it flowers and spreads seed for next year. Andrew Senesac, Cornell Cooperative Extension Weed Specialist, shows you how.

At 11 a.m., learn how to create a rain garden at Red House. Landscape designer Robin Simmen discusses how to evaluate soil, decide garden dimensions, dig and build berms, and direct rainwater into the garden.