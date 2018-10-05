What’s Happening: Where to go and what to see and hear

NEW MOON BLUES BAND

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm proudly presents New Moon Blues Band in concert at the Manor House Music Room on Saturday, May 12 with shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Featuring Karl Schwarz, Gregory Morgan and David A. Barnes, the New Moon Blues Band is built around the sounds of traditional acoustic blues and spiritual tunes.

This performance is the third in Sylvester Manor’s 2018 concert series and the second of two shows this spring in the Manor House Music Room. Tickets are $25. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626 for tickets and information.

MISSION OF MERCY

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria which devastated the island of Puerto Rico last fall, Island resident Linda Bruno organized “Mission of Mercy” to get donated supplies to the children and teachers of Puerto Rico, especially those in Headstart programs. As director of education for the Hispanic American Doctors Association of Southwest Florida, Ms. Bruno says it costs $500 to supply a school with what it needs and $19,000 in local donations has opened 18 schools so far.

On Friday, May 18 at 6 p.m., Ms. Bruno celebrates the generosity of the community with a wine and cheese party at the Shelter Island Library. She will share the progress of “Mission of Mercy” and discuss future needs.

The party will be followed by Friday Night Dialogues at 7 p.m. with Ms. Bruno speaking more about the project. To reserve for the party, call Ms. Bruno at (631) 749-5139 or email libruno@optonline.net.

WORDS ON WOOD

Shelter Island Historical Society hosts a “Wine and Sign Party” on Saturday, May 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. in Havens Barn. Residents are invited to an afternoon workshop to enjoy some wine and get crafty by creating a custom wooden sign for their home or to give as a gift. Admission is free, but participants must pay for the signs they make. Visit the Society’s upcoming events page at shelterislandhistorical.org. For more information, call (631) 749-0025.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty on Shelter Island is collecting new or lightly-worn business attire as part of “Dress for Success,” an initiative that provides professional clothing to men and women who are looking to enter the workforce.

Donate your business-appropriate clothing now through May 31 at the Daniel Gale realty office in the Heights. For more information call (631) 749-1155.

TEA TIME

The Garden Club of Shelter Island hosts a Past Presidents’ and New Members Tea on Thursday, May 17 at 2 p.m. The event will be held in the Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Come toast the former club presidents and welcome new Garden Club members. Please bring a teacup arrangement and a potential new member. Hats and gloves are optional!

PLANT EXCHANGE

Love your plants and want to share your favorites? The Garden Club of Shelter Island’s Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange is Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Havens House Farmers Market. All Island gardeners and friends are welcome to share the abundance of their gardens in a free exchange of plant treasures and garden goodies.

GET GOLFING!

Lady golfers are invited to join the weekly scramble at Shelter Island Country Club on Fridays at 8:45 a.m. starting May 18. All levels welcome. No reservations required. Just show up and join the fun.

Mens’ ad hoc golf begins May 17 and runs every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at Goat Hill. Open to the public, regular golf fees apply for both programs. For more information contact (631) 749-0416.

GROWING SEASON IS HERE

The Farmstand at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm (21 Manwaring Road), opens for the season on Saturday, May 12. Seedlings, pork, beef and eggs will be available throughout the weekend. Farmstand hours are Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 24, then six days a week through Labor Day (closed Tuesdays).

There are still spots left for Sylvester Manor’s CSA (Community Supported Agriculture). The 2018 CSA runs 21 weeks. Subscribers pick up shares on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. or Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All vegetables are grown using organic approved methods. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org.

CITIZENS OF THE YEAR

The Shelter Island Lions Club’s 2018 Citizens of the Year are Anu and John Kaasik. For the last 12 years, the Kaasiks have organized, directed and produced the annual school play with a tireless dedication to Shelter Island’s youth.

The couple will be honored with a dinner hosted by the Lion’s Club on Thursday, May 24 at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets for the dinner are $45 ($20 students) and available at the Shelter Island Library.

A PLACE IN PICTURES

The 2018 exhibition at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, “A Place in Pictures — Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic,” opens June 1 and showcases images from the collection, illustrating the use of photography to portray Sylvester Manor in the 19th and 20th centuries.

The opening cocktail reception is Friday, June 1 and public guided tours are scheduled for Saturday June 2 from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, visit sylvestermanor.org.

SUMMER CAMPS

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about camp programs for the kids.

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s 6th annual “Time Travelers” program for ages 6 to 12 will run Monday, July 30 to Friday, August from 9 a.m. to noon at the Havens Barn. The cost is $100 per child for members ($150 non members include membership). Families with multiple children enrolled in the program receive a $10 discount per additional child. To register, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm offers youth farm programs from July 2 to August 17 with a weekly potluck lunch in the barn. Little Sprouts is for children ages 3 to 4; Young Farmers is for those ages 5 to 7. Learn more at sylvestermanor.org/summeryouthprograms/.

Mashomack Preserve’s popular Children’s Summer Environmental Education Program returns this year with a few changes. Instead of two 5-day sessions, this year, Mashomack will offer three four-day sessions — June 25 to 28, July 9 to 12 and August 13 to 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rather than until noon in past years). Call (631) 749-4219 for more information and registration.

Camp Quinipet offers both overnight and day camps for ages 5 to 17. The 2018 session dates run July 7 through August 11. New and returning families are invited to an open house on Saturday, April 14 to see the camp’s facilities, meet staff, and learn what Quinipet is all about. Additional open houses follow on Saturday, May 12 and Saturday, June 16. Private tours are also available. Contact Camp Quinipet at (631) 749-0430 to make an appointment.

This summer, music educator Marlene Markard will offer “Nature’s Music,” a four-session workshop for young children up to age 4. Held on the grounds of Mashomack Preserve, children and parents will sing, dance, move, play instruments, engage in imaginative storytelling, do nature crafts, and play musical games about and inspired by nature.

Toddlers as young as 16 months of age (or younger, if walking) are welcome. The program meets four Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. from July 18 to August 8, rain or shine.

The cost is $195 and includes materials. Scholarship opportunities are available to local families. For more information visit markardmusic.com. To register call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.

Across the moat

SAG HARBOR IN FOCUS

“Our Town: Sag Harbor in Focus” is a photography exhibition and competition running May 12 to May 20 at the Sag Harbor Whaling and Historical Museum. The show features photography by students from Pierson Middle/High School and will include photographs in 10 separate categories including portraiture, landscape, architecture, and photojournalism. An opening reception with awards ceremony takes place Saturday, May 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show will close with a panel discussion on “Adversity, Diversity and Change” at the Museum on Saturday, May 19 at 4 p.m. All are invited. The Sag Harbor Whaling Museum is at 200 Main Street in Sag Harbor.

YAWP Festival

Six original short plays written and performed by local middle school students will be presented at Stony Brook Southampton’s Avram Theater on Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m. as the culminating event of the 2018 Young Artists and Writers Project (YAWP) Middle School Playwriting program.

The Festival is a collaboration between student playwrights, actors and designers who have been taught by theater professionals affiliated with Stony Brook Southampton’s MFA in Creative Writing and Literature.

The middle school playwrights are from Bridgehampton, Pierson, Ross, and Shelter Island schools.

Tickets to the performance are free. For reservations email william.chandler@stonybrook.edu.

ART FOR THE RETREAT

The 9th annual “Hamptons Juried Art Show: Fresh StART Collective” to benefit The Retreat will open Saturday, May 19 with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the RJD Gallery, 2385 Main Street Bridgehampton.

The reception includes cocktails and entertainment by the Bridgehampton High School Marimba Band, led by David Elliott. The group exhibition, which runs through Sunday, June 3, features 18 finalists selected from more than 70 artists representing 17 states and five countries. All proceeds from submission fees and a portion of art sold during the exhibition benefit The Retreat’s domestic violence services.

“We hope to raise awareness and funding for an essential and worthy non-profit,” said Richard Demato, Juried Art Show founder and owner of the RJD Gallery. “We thank the many artists and individuals who support this cause, as without them, it simply could not happen.”

MAYGRATION!

May is “THE” month for birding. That’s why Tom Damiani does a walk every Tuesday in May for the North Fork Audubon Society. The locations for each walk will be decided the day of and warblers, vireos, flycatchers and more will be seen at the different locations visited.

Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park in Greenport at 8 a.m. for each walk on May 15, 22 and 29. Call Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email at tdamiani3@optimum.net to register for the walk. There is a $4 fee for nonmembers of North Fork Audubon.