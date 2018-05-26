What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Unofficial Island historian Tom Speeches recognized the sign (below) in the window of the new Marie Eiffel home furnishings shop on Route 114 in the Center.

Tom wrote: “When I was a small boy in the 1960s, an older couple, the Morgans, lived there. Mrs. Morgan always had a big green and white Rambler parked out front. To this day I still see that car in the driveway of their little house with nothing but woods around it.”