What is that?

If you know, let us know. Contact a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Roger McKeon was first with the correct answer for last week’s mystery photo (see below), writing that it’s “a sign posted outside the Shelter Island Ace Hardware Store put up by Dave Gurney with help from Bucks General Manager Frank Emmett.”

Gary Weems was right on the (base) ball and so was Christopher Stone and Tom Speeches.

Bob Kohn, before having his tongue surgically removed from his cheek, wrote: “The Deer & Tick Committee, concerned about how the summer heat may affect the health of the Island’s deer population, has posted a sign calling for short-term housing rentals for the poor creatures. Strangely, the offer is made only for the male deer, a possible violation of housing discrimination laws.

Finally, General Manager Emmett called to say: “It’s the sign I don’t want to see anymore.”

With Opening Day June 1, the Bucks still need a couple of residents to contact him for information on hosting at (631) 487-7997 or EmmettF@hamptons.com.

The Bucks give back to the community in many ways, including free games, baseball clinics and major improvements to Fiske Field that benefit the Shelter Island School District.

In addition, this year host families will get a special bonus. The Hamptons Baseball Camp is offering a free week for all children of host families, a value of about $1,000.

The camp runs Monday though Friday — from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offers coaching on baseball skills from age four to 13.