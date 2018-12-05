What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Tom Speeches recognized last week’s photo ( below), writing to us that it’s a ball washer near the sixth hole of the Shelter Island Country Club’s golf course.

Gary Weems wrote in with the correct answer and Captain Chris Stone ID’d the ball washer on our Facebook page, writing that “I used to maintain those up at Goat Hill in the 80s.”

That wasn’t good enough for Esther Simovich, who posted on Facebook: “Be specific, Chris.” And the Captain came right back with: “Washer, golf ball, one each, manually operated.”

So there.

Georgiana Ketcham knew what the object was and safely left it at that.