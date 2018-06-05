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What is that?

By Reporter Staff

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Young William Marshall phoned in first with the correct answer to last week’s mystery photo (see below). Hap Bowditch’s striking, life-sized metal sculpture of a whale boat, including a harpooner, is eternally sailing a field on Midway Road.

Tom Speeches, Laura Zavatto, Captain Chris Stone and Georgiana Ketcham also identified the gift of the nautical scene that Hap has provided for the Island community.

AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO
AMBROSE CLANCY PHOTO