What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Young William Marshall phoned in first with the correct answer to last week’s mystery photo (see below). Hap Bowditch’s striking, life-sized metal sculpture of a whale boat, including a harpooner, is eternally sailing a field on Midway Road.

Tom Speeches, Laura Zavatto, Captain Chris Stone and Georgiana Ketcham also identified the gift of the nautical scene that Hap has provided for the Island community.