Weekly Calendar: May 31 — June 10, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Duplicate bridge resumes at St. Mary’s Church. Plan to arrive at 12:45 p.m. to help set up. Play from 1 to 4 p.m. Community friendly game. All levels welcome. Every Thursday. (631) 749-2321.

Ice painting, an after-school workshop for kids to create vibrant pictures with ice. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “April Showers Bring May Flowers ” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Joe Reilly, mixed media artwork on view at the Shelter Island Library gallery through the month of view. (631) 749-0042.

Book in the woods, a half-mile walk and story for children and parents. June’s book is “Over in the Forest: Come Take a Peek” by Marianne Berkes. Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219.

Arts and Crafts, for grades K through 5 led by Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. On view through November 14. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvester manor.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, John Kerr, author of “Dreamers Before the Mast: The History of the Tall Ship Regina Maris.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Workshop, kick-off concert and reception of the 15th annual Chamber Music Workshop at Perlman Music Program. Works by Haydn and Mozart. 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors sell wares indoors and outdoors. Light food available for purchase.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Culper Spy Ring, by Beverly C. Tyler. 4 to 6 p.m., Havens Barn. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Historical Society. $6 donation. (631) 749-0025.

Sylvester Manor presents, “Long Island Music and Dance: An Agrarian Tradition.” 4 to 7 p.m. Musician/scholar Jeff Davis discusses the history of fiddle tunes and barn dances on Long Island. Potluck dinner and dance follows. Free. Bring a potluck dish to share and a beverage. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Trumpet concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Brandon Ridenour in concert with pianist Corey Smythe. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Post-concert wine and cheese meet-the-artist reception. Free, but goodwill offering appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

A free tour, of the colonial cemeteries of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. 1:30 p.m. Find gravestones of the patriots and notables. Refreshments. Donations appreciated.

TUESDAY, JUNE 5

Monthly meeting, end of season luncheon at the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club. Noon, Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring lunch. Coffee and dessert served. All are welcome. Bring a dish to share. Monetary or non-perishable food donation for the Food Pantry appreciated.

THURSDAY, JUNE 7

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “Explorers: Turtles!” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

“Fake News,” how to identify alternative facts in a post-truth world. Led by Julia Brennan with a panel of distinguished journalists who define fake news, why it spreads and how to be media literate in a post-truth world. 5:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Sushi for dessert, a cooking class for grades K through 5 led by Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

Chamber Music Workshop, master classes. Perlman Music Program faculty coach young artist ensembles in works by Bartok, Brahms, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Dvorak, Schumann, and Shostakovich. 7 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

First Saturday CSA pick up, 9 to 11 a.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. For information, sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Bullet Journaling 101, a workshop to create a planner, to-do list and diary all in one. 2 p.m., library. Sign-up required. (631) 749-0042.

Where’s the beef?, learn how rotational grazing of cattle promotes soil health. 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sylvester Manor farmstand. Free. Hands-on experience to move cattle on the back pastures of the farm. Free. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

“Sail Into Summer,” biennial cocktail party and auction to benefit East End Hospice. 5:30 to 8 p.m., Shelter Island Yacht Club. For details call Christine Michne at (631) 288-7080 or email cmichne@eeh.org.

Blue Trail Truck Tour, Mashomack Preserve’s 10-mile Blue Trail leads guests through an oak forest, meadows and beside vernal and coastal ponds. The hike is usually reserved for those hardy enough for a long walk, but the special tour by truck allows nature lovers with limited stamina to experience the far reaches of the preserve. For ages 12 and up from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For details call (631) 749-4219 or email mashomackpreserve@tnc.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

“Tutti Suonare,” a chamber music and chorus concert by the Perlman Music Program. Faculty Itzhak Perlman, Merry Peckham, Roger Tapping, Don Weilerstein, and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein join young artist participants of the 2018 Chamber Music Workshop to perform classical chamber music masterworks. Patrick Romano conducts the PMP Chorus. 4:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. $50. Tickets extremely limited, call (212) 877-5045 for information.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

June 2: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., Village Hall

June 5: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

50+ drop-in basketball, Sundays, noon to 2 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full-session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. Al levels welcome. (631) 749-2321.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Havens farmers market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society. Runs through September 1. (631) 749-0025.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Mens Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (ends June 19). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 21 Manwaring Road.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.