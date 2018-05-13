Weekly Calendar: May 3 — May 13, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 3

Tres de Mayo, young adults celebrate Cinco de Mayo a couple days early with homemade quesadillas. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

National Day of Prayer 2018, 7 p.m. Youth Center, American Legion Hall. This year’s theme is “Unity.” All welcome, light refreshments.

FRIDAY, MAY 4

Fun Friday: Wii U, young adults play games. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, author Lawrence Goldstone discusses “Going Deep: John Philip Holland and the Invention of the Attack Submarine.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Volunteer orientation, if you like talking to people and sharing local knowledge of nature, come to the visitors center to learn about volunteering. Training provided. 1 to 2 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Star Wars Day Movie, “The Last Jedi” screened for young adults. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Kentucky Derby party, Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Fun, food and the Derby on two screens. 4 to 7 p.m. Wear your ascot and favorite Derby hat. Free for members. Join for $50 at shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

SUNDAY, MAY 6

Pizza truck appreciation lunch, for volunteers and members of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Noon to 2 p.m. on the Manor House lawn. To become a member or volunteer, visit sylvestermanor.org.

“May-gration” birdwalk, the best birding of the year. Birders of all levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

TUESDAY, MAY 8

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelter Island Book Club, discusses “The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir” by Jennifer Ryan. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 9

Senior Center trip, to the Parrish Art Museum. Leaves the Senior Center at 8:45 a.m. (631) 749-1059.

Landscape design with Tony Piazza, a meeting of the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. All are welcome.

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Birds & breakfast, rise and shine for annual early morning bird walk (limited Friday night accommodations may be available for TNC members). Breakfast served at 6 a.m. at Bass Creek Cottage with guided birding until 9 a.m. $35. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Wine and Sign Party, to create your own personalized wooden sign in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. 4 to 7 p.m. Wine and beer served. Pick your project in advance at Shelter Island Historical Society Wine and Sign Party page on Facebook.com, visit shelterislandhistorical.org or call (631) 749-0025.

Farmstand, at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm opens for the season. Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 24.

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in Community, part two of a discussion on “Hamlet.” Writer Becky Cole facilitates. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor house concert, New Moon Blues Band performs in the living room of the Manor house. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 3: WQIQB meeting, 6 p.m.

May 4: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 5: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., Village Hall

May 8: Taylor’s Island Committee meets, 9 a.m.

May 8 : Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 8: Planning board, 7 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.