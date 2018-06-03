Weekly Calendar: May 24 — June 3, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Virtual Reality: HTC Vive, an after-school session for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “Birds of Spring” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. Register at (631) 749-0309.

2018 Citizenship Award, to honor Anu and John Kaasik. 6 p.m. dinner at The Pridwin. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Tickets $45, available at the library.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Tech Day, an after-school workshop for kids and young adults to explore virtual reality, 3D pens and printing and Makey Makey. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Virtual Reality for adults, noon, library. Register at (631) 749-0042.

Donations, for Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s annual yard sale may be dropped off at the church after 2 p.m. Please, no books, electronics or mattresses. Sale May 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Annual yard sale, at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. rain or shine.

Farmers Market, local farmers, craftspeople, and business owners sell their wares. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum. Saturdays through September 1, rain or shine. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

Author event, New York Times reporter James Barron discusses “The One-Cent Magenta: Inside the Quest to Own the Most Valuable Stamp in the World.” 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Chamber music workshop, begins at the Perlman Music Program campus. Runs through June 17. perlmanmusicprogram.org. (212) 877-5045.

“May-gration” birdwalk, see warblers and other long-distance travelers in their breeding plumage in the best birding of the year. Birders of all levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Mashomack seine hauling & open house, at Bass Creek Cottage to celebrate the arrival of another summer! Help pull in a 300-foot fishing net to see what creatures are living in our waters. 4 to 7 p.m. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

Flags placed on veterans’ grave sites, Boy Scouts, members of the American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary put flags on graves throughout the Island. Additional volunteers are needed and anyone wishing to help place the flags should meet at the American Legion Hall at 5 p.m.

MONDAY, MAY 28

Lost at Sea Ceremony, in honor of Memorial Day. 8:30 a.m. Bridge Street, Shelter Island Heights. Sponsored by the Shelter Island American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, the Shelter Island Fire Department and their Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Center firehouse. Ceremony 10:40 a.m. at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 with guest speaker Mike Bebon. Children’s games and free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks provided by the Lion’s Club on the Legion Hall grounds. Sponsored by the Shelter Island American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

Library, closed in observance of Memorial Day.

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Flower seed bombs, an after-school workshop for kids to beautify the Island be creating and planting wildflower seed bombs. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Duplicate bridge resumes at St. Mary’s Church. Plan to arrive at 12:45 p.m. to help set up. Play from 1 to 4 p.m. Community friendly game. All levels welcome. Every Thursday. (631) 749-2321.

Ice painting, an after-school workshop for kids to create vibrant pictures with ice. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mashomack Wildlife Explorers, for grades Pre-K to 4. “April Showers Bring May Flowers ” with Cindy Belt and Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Children taken to Mashomack on the Recreation Bus after school. Pick up at Mashomack Visitor Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

FRIDAY, JUNE 1

Joe Reilly, mixed media artwork on view at the library gallery through the month of June. (631) 749-0042.

Book in the woods, a half-mile walk and story for children and parents. June’s book is “Over in the Forest: Come Take a Peek” by Marianne Berkes. Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-4219.

Anime Club, for young adults. Watch and discuss favorite anime shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Arts and Crafts, for grades K through 5 led by Bethany Ortmann. 2:30 to 4 p.m., Youth Center. Sponsored by the Town Recreation Department. $10. Register at (631) 749-0309.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Opening reception 5 to 7 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. On view through November 14. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Friday Night Dialogues, John Kerr author of “Dreamers Before the Mast: The History of the Tall Ship Regina Maris.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Chamber Music Workshop, kick-off concert and reception. Young artist participants of the 15th Annual Chamber Music Workshop at Perlman Music Program perform works by Haydn and Mozart. 7:30 p.m. Clark Arts Center. Free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, JUNE 2

Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Fair, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors sell wares indoors and outdoors. Light food available for purchase.

2018 House Exhibition, “A Place in Pictures: Sylvester Manor: Landscape, Memory & Magic.” Public guided tours available noon to 3 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. $25. To reserve call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Sylvester Manor presents, “Long Island Music and Dance: An Agrarian Tradition.” 4 to 7 p.m. Musician/scholar Jeff Davis discusses the history of fiddle tunes and barn dances on Long Island. Potluck dinner and dance follows. Free. Bring a potluck dish to share and a beverage. For details call (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org.

Trumpet concert, Shelter Island Friends of Music presents Brandon Ridenour in concert with pianist Corey Smythe. 8 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Post-concert wine and cheese meet-the-artist reception. Free, but goodwill offering appreciated. For details, visit shelterislandfriendsofmusic.org.

SUNDAY, JUNE 3

A free tour, of the colonial cemeteries of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. 1:30 p.m. Find gravestones of the patriots and notables. Refreshments. Donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 25: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

May 29: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 2: Village of Dering Harbor, Board of Trustees, 9 a.m., Village Hall

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

Duplicate Bridge, Thursdays 1 p.m. Arrive at 12:45 p.m. to set up. St. Mary’s Church. Al levels welcome. (631) 749-2321. Begins May 31.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Mens Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.