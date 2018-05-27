Weekly Calendar: May 17 — May 27, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Men’s ad hoc golf, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Past Presidents and New Members Tea, hosted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring a teacup arrangement and a potential new member. Hats and gloves are optional.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Waning of Pax Americana?” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Ladies’ golf scramble, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart. Every Friday.

After school movie, “Jumanji” (2017) screened for young adults. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Wine and cheese party, to celebrate the generosity of supporters of Linda Bruno’s “Mission of Mercy” which provides supplies to schools affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Linda Bruno, director of education for the Hispanic American Doctors Association, presents “Mission of Mercy for the Children of Puerto Rico.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Town cleanup, of Island roadsides. Meet 9:30 a.m., Center Firehouse for bagels, coffee and donuts then head out in groups to pick up debris from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community service for students. Visit cleanup.shelterislandlions.org to register for the section you’d like to help clean.

Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange, hosted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House. A free exchange of plant treasures and garden goodies.

Flower pot wind chimes, an adult craft for spring with Casey Fehn. 1 p.m., library. $5 materials fee. Register at (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

“May-gration” birdwalk, see warblers and other long-distance travelers in their breeding plumage in the best birding of the year. Birders of all levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Basically Baroque, featuring Bill Packard (flute), Dan Skabeikis (violin), Jeannie Woelker (cello) and Linda Betjeman (keyboard) perform music by Pepusch, Loeillet, Haydn, Vivaldi and Handel. 3 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Free, but donations appreciated.

MONDAY, MAY 21

Duct tape creations, young adults get crafty after school. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Mystery Book Club, discusses “The Blessing Way” by Tony Hillerman. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

TUESDAY, MAY 22

Decoupage lanterns, an after-school workshop for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, discusses detoxifying recipes for a healthy spring cleanse. Bring your healthiest dish to share. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23

Jane Austen Book Club, discusses “Sense and Sensibility.” 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MAY 24

Virtual Reality: HTC Vive, an after-school session for kids. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

2018 Citizenship Award, to honor Anu and John Kaasik. 6 p.m. dinner at The Pridwin. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Tickets $45, available at the Shelter Island Library.

FRIDAY, MAY 25

Tech Day, an after-school workshop for kids and young adults to explore virtual reality, 3D pens and printing and Makey Makey. 2:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Virtual Reality for adults, noon, library. Register at (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 26

Farmers Market, local farmers, craftspeople, and business owners sell their wares. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum. Saturdays through September 1, rain or shine. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

Mindful Meditation, twin healers Gail and Tal offer ways to quiet “monkey mind” and manage stress. 10:30 a.m., library. Register at (631) 749-0042.

Author event, New York Times reporter James Barron discusses “The One-Cent Magenta: Inside the Quest to Own the Most Valuable Stamp in the World.” 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 27

Chamber music workshop, begins at the Perlman Music Program campus. Runs through June 17. perlmanmusicprogram.og. (212) 877-5045.

“May-gration” birdwalk, see warblers and other long-distance travelers in their breeding plumage in the best birding of the year. Birders of all levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219.

Mashomack seine hauling & open house, at Bass Creek Cottage to celebrate the arrival of another summer! Help pull in a 300-foot fishing net to see what creatures are living in our waters. 4 to 7 p.m. To reserve, call (631) 749-4219.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 21: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse

May 22: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 23: ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

May 25: Town board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Men’s Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.