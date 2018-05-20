Weekly Calendar: May 10 — May 20, 2018

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 10

Mother’s Day craft, kids design a picture frame for someone special. 2:30 p.m. library. (631) 749-0042

FRIDAY, MAY 11

Anime Club, young adults watch and discuss favorite shows over a light snack. 2:30 p.m. library. (631) 749-0042

SATURDAY, MAY 12

Birds & breakfast, annual early morning bird walk. Guided birding at 6 a.m. followed by a hearty country breakfast at Bass Creek Cottage. $35. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Dress for Success, an initiative providing professional attire to men and women looking to enter the workforce. Through May 31, drop donations of new or lightly-worn professional clothing at Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in the Heights. (631) 749-1155.

Farmstand, at Sylvester Manor opens for the season. 21 Manwaring Road, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24.

Book sale donations, drop off books in good condition at the book sale room in the library’s lower level. 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shakespeare in Community, part two of a discussion on “Hamlet.” Writer Becky Cole facilitates. 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Coffee and coloring, for adults. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Words on Wood, a party to create your own sign in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. 4 to 7 p.m. Wine and beer served. Pick your project in advance at Shelter Island Historical Society Wine & Sign Party page on Facebook or call (631) 749-0025.

Sylvester Manor house concert, New Moon Acoustic Blues Band performs in the living room of the Manor house. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $25. For tickets, visit sylvestermanor.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 15

Film screening, of the documentary “Casting By” about casting experts who make the choices of who appears in the movies. Noon, library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 16

Relax and heal, therapeutic massage by Loretta Dalia of Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Ed & Phyllis Davis Wellness Institute. Mini-massages included. 6 p.m., library. Reserve at (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MAY 17

Mens’ ad hoc golf, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members.

Past Presidents and New Members Tea, hosted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 2 p.m., Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall. Bring a teacup arrangement and a potential new member. Hats and gloves are optional.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of world affairs. “Waning of Pax Americana?” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

FRIDAY, MAY 18

Ladies golf scramble, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Non-members pay regular greens fee plus $7 for cart. Every Friday.

Wine and cheese party, to celebrate the generosity of supporters of Linda Bruno’s “Mission of Mercy” which provides supplies to schools affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. 6 p.m., Shelter Island Library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, Linda Bruno, director of education for the Hispanic American Doctors Association, presents “Mission of Mercy for the Children of Puerto Rico.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 19

Town cleanup, of Island roadsides. Meet 9:30 a.m., Center Firehouse for bagels, coffee and donuts. Pick up debris 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community service for students. Visit cleanup.shelterislandlions.org to select area to help clean.

Isabel Bowditch Memorial Plant Exchange, hosted by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havens House Farmers Market. A free exchange of plant treasures and garden goodies.

Flower pot wind chimes, an adult craft for spring with Casey Fehn. 1 p.m., library. $5 materials fee. Register at (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 20

“May-gration” birdwalk, best birding of the year. All levels welcome. Bring binoculars. 7 to 9 a.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-4219 to reserve.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted)

May 14: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 14: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 15: Town board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 16: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Adult coed drop-in basketball, Mondays and Thursdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in soccer, Tuesdays, 8:30 to 10 p.m., school gym. No charge.

Adult coed drop-in volleyball, Wednesdays, 7 to 9 p.m., school gym. No charge.

After school fun, on full session school days only, 2:45 to 5 p.m. Students walk with Recreation aide to Youth Center for supervised play time. $10 per child/day.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alignment & Base Exercise, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie Tybaert, Tuesdays with Michelle Beckwith, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Basketball, for ages 50+, Sundays noon to 2 p.m., Shelter Island School gym. Free.

English as a New Language, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library. For adults. Free.

Essentrics, low impact workout with Laury Dowd, Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m., Thursdays at 8:30 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Family story time, Mondays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Functional Fitness, with Maggie Davis. Tuesdays at 8:15 a.m. and Saturdays at 8 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Golf ladies scramble, Fridays, 8:45 a.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members. Begins May 18.

Kids yoga, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Knitting and crocheting club, Mondays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Knitting club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah jongg club, Mondays, 10 a.m., library lower level. Instruction available. Stephanie Zinger (631) 749-8805.

Mens’ Ad Hoc Golf, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. Regular fees apply for non-members. Begins May 17.

Metropolitan Opera live at Guild Hall, tickets available at library circulation desk, $15. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Open gym, for grades 6 through 12, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. (sign in by 8). School. (631) 749-0309.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise with Julia Weisenberg. Thursdays, 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker table, Thursdays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Preschooler and parent drop-in gym, Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $3.25 (discount passes available). (631) 749-0309.

Senior Mah jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior Tai Chi, Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 24, 11 a.m. to noon, Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play at multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Shelter Island All-Faith Youth Group, grades 8 to 12. Wednesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m., Camp Quinipet’s welcome center.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Snack Attack, young adults bring after school snacks and play games or make crafts. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Watercolor class, with June Shatken. Tuesdays, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Yoga, with Dawn Hedberg. Thursdays, 5 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Lila Piccozzi. Sundays, 9:30 a.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga, with Kelci McIntosh. Tuesdays, 7 p.m. All levels. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Yoga story time, for children. One Saturday per month, 11 a.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for dates.

Youth Yoga, for ages 6 to 12 with Kelci McIntosh. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba, with Susan Binder, and Melanie Matz. Saturdays, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. and Mondays, 5:30 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Gold, with Susan Binder. Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.

Zumba Kids, for ages 7 to 11 with Susan Binder. Thursdays, 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class.