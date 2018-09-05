Weather Service: Fog this morning turning to mostly sunny skies

Shelter Island woke Wednesday to the sounds of ferry foghorns drifting across the water as thick mist wrapped everything from the ground to the treetops.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the dense fog will linger until mid-morning when it will begin to disappear, replaced by mostly sunny skies.

The high temperature today will be near 61 degrees, according to the NWS, with calm winds from the east at 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight, clouds move in with the winds shifting slowly to the north, with a low temperature of about 48 degrees.