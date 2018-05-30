Weather Service: Fog lingers through the morning

Visibility was limited to only 50 feet in some parts of the Island early this morning as a dense fog rolled in.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the fog will linger until about 10 this morning. It will remain cloudy until the sun breaks through later in the morning. The NWS is calling for a high temperature of 67 degrees for today, with the wind out of the east from 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight patchy fog returns with a low around 52 degrees, according to the NWS, with winds shifting to the southeast at 5 to 8 mph.