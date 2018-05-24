Summer kick-off for food, drink and shopping

Islanders have waited patiently — or not so — for the start of summer. This weekend will mark another beginning, with a host of new businesses opening on the Island.

Rory and Joel Gevis, artists who have been coming here for 20 years, opened Clark Gallery (917 226 6839) on Grand Avenue in the Heights.

The native New Yorkers describe themselves as best friends since they met at the High School of Art and Design. The gallery provides an intimate setting for work that reflects whimsy and emotion, they said. For Ms. Gevis, portraiture is a specialty while Mr. Gevis finds his passion in environments.

Customers can speak to Ms. Gevis for commissioned work while Mr. Gevis, who has run an interior decorating business for 25 years, will offer consultations at the gallery.

They will be at the gallery Wednesdays through Sundays this summer from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

Finley Oakley Shaw will open the Island’s second bookstore, Finley’s Fiction (203 650 7616) in the space on Washington Street across from The Chequit. But it’s not just fiction.

Ms. Shaw has spent summers on the Island with her extended family. Her favorite books tend to be mysteries, beach reads, chick lit and thrillers.

Husband Patrick Shaw shares her love of reading and will preside over a corner of his favorite books that range from “Harlot’s Ghost” by Norman Mailer to Herman Hesse’s “Siddartha.”

Doors open on Saturdays beginning this week and continue Saturdays and Sundays until June 18 when the store will be open daily.

Eric Goodman opens Market 21 (516 851 5553) in space that once housed Capital One Bank on West Neck Road. He describes it as “a unique take on a farmers market” where buyers will find fresh vegetables, poultry and meat in addition to re-purposed furniture and work by artisans.

Mr. Goodman will be operating between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holiday weekends.

Fred Bernstein comes to the Island with Frederick Bernstein RIC Interior Design (631 749 9999) in a space on North Ferry Road in the shopping center just south of the Shelter Island Craft Brewery. He describes his business as interior designing with a curated collection of 20th century and newly designed home furnishings and decorative art, architecture and custom furniture.

Mr. Bernstein is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, and will meet by appointment.

Coastal Window Fashions (631-749-9100) is next to Bridgehampton National Bank on North Ferry Road. Proprietors Salvatore Modesto and Tony Antonacci describe themeselves himself as people who understands small towns . They will be offering window treatments, blinds, shades and also upholstery with free inhouse estimates. Mr. Modesto will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and expects to be open this Sunday for the holiday.

Another new business to the Island is Eric Kraus Plumbing & Heating (631 255 3813). Mr. Kraus is a local who said he’s privileged to provide service to his home community. Fully licensed and insured, he will respond to 24-hour emergency services and can be hired for renovations or new construction.

In addition to the new businesses on the Island, there are some returning businesses whose operators are spreading their wings.

Caci (631 749 5659) is new to the Island, but the restaurant has been drawing rave reviews on the North Fork and now expands to a second venue, taking over the space that was The Tavern at Shelter Island House. Sisters Janet Rogler and Suzanne Walsh grew up in Garden City with Caci owners Anthony and Daniele Cacioppo and Joseph and Kelly Cacioppo.

The families shared so many traditions and experiences through the years that made for a natural melding for their businesses.

“We have always loved visiting Shelter Island and the historic charm of this graciously restored inn really attracted us to the opportunity to have our second location here,” Anthony Cacioppo said. “After several discussions regarding both businesses, it became apparent that Caci taking over restaurant operations at Shelter Island House would be a winning collaboration and complement for both,” he said.

Look for a fine dining experience that marries northern and central Italian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients that will change season to season.

Caci Shelter Island will hold its grand opening this weekend.

Current plans call for operating the restaurant nine months of the year while offering special events in conjunction with the hotel during winter months.

Whether it’s to eat in, dine on the back deck or take food home, Marie Eiffel remains ready to tempt your palate at Marie Eiffel Market (631 749 0003) on Bridge Street. From locally baked pastries to start your day through sandwiches at lunch and full meals for dinner, Ms. Eiffel and her staff are ready to serve.

She is expanding her selection of cheeses, offering more options for vegans and a large selection of healthy foods. You can also text special order requests to her at (212) 945 8492. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. But for this entrepreneur, food is not all there is. At Grand Avenue at the corner of Chase Avenue, is a clothing boutique. And watch for Marie Eiffel’s furniture store set to open later this summer in the Center.

The Ram’s Head Inn (631 749 0811) on Ram Island is open with owners Linda and James Eklund continuing to run the inn and restaurant offering 22 guest rooms and locally sourced and seasonal foods reflecting the tastes of Executive Chef Matthew Murphy. The inn features live music on Friday nights with Sunday nights devoted to jazz.

Isola (631 749 9036) returns for its second year on Grand Avenue in the Heights. This summer look for an expanded menu featuring signature dishes augmented by freshly caught seafood. There are other specialty items to take home. And with their wood-fired brick oven, they’ll continue to offer thin crust Neapolitan style pizza to eat in or take home.

Also returning for a second year is The Flying Goat (631 749 5404) at the Shelter Island Country Club. Operator John DeLeo and General Manager Joann Piccozzi will be helming the operation with chef Tom Ritzler and Bar Manager Robert Mullins.

The menu is expected to remain the same, but Mr. Ritzler is open to adding dishes if he gets requests from customers. Ms. Piccozzi is also adding lunches for work crews on the Island.

SALT (631 749 5535) is back along with The Shipwreck Bar. Chef Darren Boyle, who has been at SALT for seven years, is ready to prepare favorites like his Korean BBQ and a full sushi menu along with the classic lobster roll and the “Naw’lins lobster roll” with creole seasoning and pickled jalapeno relish.

SALT will be open for dinner this Thursday and Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday brunch service starts at 11 a.m. with ongoing service for lunch and dinner. Beginning June 15, SALT will open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. The Shipwreck Bar opens at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday this weekend.

It will be closed on Mondays until June 15 when it will be open seven days a week and feature its popular trivia games. Betsie Carroll reopens The Stand at SALT, operating between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend and then will operate seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m. starting June 22. She has stocked the store with new clothing and beach gear and will be selling ice cream this summer.

The Pridwin (631 749 0476) opens Memorial Day weekend in what Glenn Petry describes as “kind of like a pop up for our summer season.”

After this weekend, the hotel and restaurant will be open for private events only until the season officially begins with dinner on Sunday, June 17. It will remain open for dinner through Labor Day. Memorial Day weekend starts with dinner service on Friday and breakfast, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday.

The Pridwin will be serving breakfast on Memorial Day. The famous Wednesday night cookouts begin Wednesday, June 27. Chef Swainson Brown plans to bring house-made charcuterie to the Pridwin this season.

The kitchen always turns out a fish-focused menu with fresh fish caught by Gregg and Dick Petry. The menu for the holiday weekend is expected to include Crescent Farms duck breast sausage, coriander-thyme crusted tuna, striped bass, a lobster roll served on a Blue Duck Bakery roll, Atlantic salmon and roast chicken under a brick.

Look to 18 Bay (631 749 0053) on North Ferry Road in the Center for a menu that changes with the season and is inspired by what’s fresh from the garden or the sea. Elizabeth Ronzetti and Adam Kopels supply the restaurant through local farmstands, the Southold Fish Market and local baymen and women.

Commander Cody’s Seafood Market & Restaurant (631 749 1851) serves dinner between 4:30 and 8:45 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there’s lunch service between noon and 2:30 p.m.

Whether it’s to eat in or take home, customers will find new sandwiches on the menu, including flounder, soft shell crabs and oyster po’boys. There’s also the Commander’s smoked salmon on a bagel and muffins du jour. In July, the Commander will present a Sunday brunch between noon and 2:30 p.m. featuring specialities such as shrimp with grits, biscuits and gravy and chicken and waffles. The market has a new lobster tank this year, according to Amanda Hayward, known to Islanders for both her cooking and baked goods.

Bob’s Fish Market and Restaurant (631 749 0830) will be providing meals and takeout of seafood between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday through Monday. Stay tuned — owner Kolina Reiter is still working out summer hours.

Owner Maria Schultheis of Maria’s Kitchen (631 749 5450) has added more vegetarian options to her menu, along with green juices and her usual array of Mexican food is an always satisfying stop on Jaspa Road in the Center. During the summer there’s a back garden where customers can eat and tables inside, but much of her business is takeout. She’s open Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the rest of the week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Immediately next door is the Shelter Island Craft Brewery (631 749 5977) at the corner of North Ferry and Jaspa roads. Owner James Hull will be adding wines from Rafael and Lenz along with his own selection of craft beers. He’ll be offering light raspberry beer along with smashes and new entries on a regular basis. His hours are noon until the crowds stop coming, he said.

The town has two liquor stores ­— one in the Heights and the other in the Center. Shelter Island Wines and Spirits (631 749 0305) on Bridge Street is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Dandy’s Liquors (631 749 3302) on North Ferry Road in the Center is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday and the same hours on Memorial Day. On Sunday, the store opens at noon through 9 p.m. Operator Joanne Calabro will be offering fine wines and old-time favorite liquors.

STARs Café (631 749 5345) on Grand Avenue in the Heights is a favorite for coffee aficionados and those interested in a wide selection of muffins and pastries. But it’s not just sweets — STARs serves breakfast, brunch and lunch specialties. STARs is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day of the year except Christmas.

Eagle Deli (631 749 5363) on West Neck Road operates from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will provide coffee and tea both hot and iced in season, along with juices and breakfast and lunch specialties. Mostly a takeout place, there are picnic tables outside for those who wish to linger.

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy (631 749 0445) on Grand Avenue in the Heights maintains one of the few soda fountain operations left in drug stores. It’s popular with those who want a quick, good and inexpensive breakfast or lunch.

It’s the Island’s only pharmacy, handling prescriptions and over-the-counter medications as well as T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, beach towels, sunglasses, sun screens and souvenirs. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the pharmacy will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, until 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. On Monday, the hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There are a number of businesses selling pizza on the Island besides Isola, including Marie Eiffel’s Market, Elli’s Country Store, Kyle’s and now Whale’s Tale (631 749 1839), located at the intersection of Manhanset and Ram Island roads, previously known primarily for its ice cream treats. Owner Erich Inzerillo has decided that adding pizza to other items such as hot dogs, hamburgers and mozzarella sticks is a natural extension of his business.

He asks customers to call ahead to order.

But that’s not all that’s new at Whale’s Tale. Already popular for its miniature golf course and arcade room, it now has pickleball courts. Erich is open seven days a week with hours lasting as long as customers are still arriving.

Pat Sulahian is reopening The Tuck Shop (631 749 5939) on North Menantic Road. It’s the Island’s other popular ice cream store. “We’ll run the business like we’ve been running it for almost 40 years,” Ms. Sulahian said. That means it will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lisa Shannon at Feed Your Face (631 749 5727) is a licensed facialist who has worked in Manhattan and Shelter Island. She combines advanced technologies along with clinical non-toxic skin care products to offer results-oriented treatments to optimize skin health and vibrancy. Ms. Shannon is on the Island on Petticoat Lane Thursdays through Fridays by appointment.

Marika’s Eclectic Boutique (631 749 1168) on North Ferry Road has operated for the past 35 years, offering a mix of modern and antique items. She empties estates and is able to sell contents at less than it cost original owners to purchase. Marika describes her store as offering “something new every day” and said she is always open. If you stop and she’s not there, call her and she’ll meet you at the store so you can browse her ever-changing offerings.

Tricia McGrath of Decorative Details (631 537 2822) on Grand Avenue in the Heights offers interior decorating services, window treatments and custom drapery. But she also provides artwork, Dash & Albert rugs, candles, lighting and custom-made furniture to order. She’ll be in her Heights store over the Memorial Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will also have a Gloria Jewel pop-up in her store for unique jewelry selections.

Cornucopia (631 749 0171) has operated on West Neck Road for years. Owner Mary Lou Eichhorn said she carries “a little bit of everything.” That includes souvenirs, a wide array of Shelter Island hand-made goods, a baby department, religious goods and homemade chocolates. She’s open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except on Sundays when she closes at 3.

Leslie Dworkin operates Dworkin & Daughter (631 749 3499) on North Ferry Road where jewelry is her specialty. She promises customers will find items they have never seen before. “I’m proud and excited about my inventory,” she said. Dworkin & Daughter will be open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the Memorial Day weekend.

Joan Markell of Fallen Angel Antiques (631 749 0870) in the Bridgehampton National Bank shopping center said she’ll be open from “11-ish to 5-ish” Friday through Monday. Her shop is crammed with many unique finds, including a jade collection purchased in Hawaii.

Bliss’ Department Store (631 749 0041) on Bridge Street has it all, according to Peggy and Walter Johnson. Clothing, shoes, beach wear, jewelry, souvenirs, canvas bags, Ray-Ban sunglasses — you name it and Bliss’ likely carries it.

Black Cat Books (631 725 8654) is the Island’s long-standing bookstore on North Ferry Road in the Center and is known for carrying first editions and other rare books. This year, co-owner Dawn Hedberg said there are many photography books and vintage records that are proving to be among the most popular items in the store. Ms. Hedberg and Michael Kinsey are ready to assist with suggestions or just let you browse at your leisure.

Jack’s Marine (631 749 0114) hardware store on Bridge Street, operated by Camille and Mike Anglin, doubles as the Island’s toy store. Camille is the toy maven who maintains she can often find toys and games other stores don’t have in stock. Her lucky grandchildren are often the first to get what will become the most popular, as she tests out new entries on the kids. Among her favorites this year is a series of Rube Goldberg invention sets; Off Bits, mini-robotic construction sets; and “Easy Rollers” that convert children’s shoes to rollerskates. Jack’s will be open from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. except Sunday when it opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. In July, Sunday hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For Meredith Page at Shelter Island Ace Hardware (631 749 0097) on Grand Avenue, Memorial Day is not a time for sales, but remembering the fallen members of the Armed Services. She hopes people will take time away from parties, barbecues and shopping to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

White Oak Nursery (631 749 5814) on North Ferry Road across from the IGA specializes in deer resistant plants along with tried and true annuals and perennials. White Oak operates every day from 9 to 5.

Jay Damuck is back with Shelter Island Kayak Tours (631 749 1990) and ready to train the uninitiated or provide boats for the experienced. He’s located on North Ferry Road next to 18 Bay and is available every day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The cool weather has hampered Venture Out Paddle Board Rentals (631 317 7466). Operator Matty Stromberg is gearing up, hoping for a clear and sunny Memorial Day weekend. He has a lot of new equipment and expects to be up and running this Saturday on Crescent Beach and open every day except when it’s pouring, he said.

Traveling with a pet who can’t stay at your hotel or B&B or you’re going on vacation? You’ll want to get in touch with Amber Anglin at All Dogged Up (631 749 0702). The store, located on West Neck Road, carries products from food and snacks to other pet needs. In addition, Ms. Anglin boards dogs at her house.

May has been busy at Shelter Island Florist (631 749 2264). Owner Becky Smith has just put the prom behind her and is filling orders for graduations and weddings. If you need flowers and haven’t ordered yet, now is the time to do so, she said.