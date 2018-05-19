Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: Anders Gustav Wallin II

Anders Gustav Wallin II, 101, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2018 at the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Captain Andy” was born in Boston on July 20, 1916. His family returned to Norway when he was a young child. He lived and went to school there until the age of 16 when he returned to the U.S. in 1932, alone during the worst year of the Great Depression.

Captain Wallin served in the U.S. Merchant Marines before, during and after World War II. Since so many merchant ships and their crews were lost during the war, he was granted status as a veteran, even though he wasn’t a member of the U.S. armed forces. He worked hard and attained his master’s license and sailed as a captain on large ships around the world numerous times.

Captain Wallin met and married Tordis Tobiassen and they had a long, wonderful life together, married for 74 years. After retirement they found a beautiful home on Shelter Island and spent many years there as seasonal residents. They enjoyed the Island and had many friends.

They especially enjoyed going to the “Dinner Bell” lunches at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and playing cards at the community center.

Anders is survived by his wife Tordis, son Les Wallin (Karen); grandchildren Liv, Anders III, Logan, Tina and Joshua; and two great grandsons Jakob (Logan) and Harrison (Liv).

At his request there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Dinner Bell program at the Presbyterian Church would be appreciated.