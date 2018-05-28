Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

An amazing response

To the Editor:

Years ago, my family discovered Shelter Island and, like many of you, decided that it was our “special place.”

It was so special we never advertised, never wore its hats or sweat- shirts, and shared our best-kept secret with a few friends and family. Today my grandchildren get all misty about leaving after another magical weekend. They too have made the psychic connection to their inner daemon.

Personally, I have learned more about the Island since moving here full time. It’s a caring community of compassionate people where neighbor cares about neighbor.

That knowledge was reinforced when I recently fractured my hip while walking my grand-dog. Wonderful neighbors helped me to the house, saw me safely inside and called periodically until I was safely deposited in the E.R. Within a short time, I received calls voicing concern and support; help was offered to both my family and me for which we are very grateful. The response was amazing!

I also learned when your dog attempts to charge another dog, don’t hold onto the leash, remember Force=Mass x Acceleration — a 100-pound lab will leave you on the road.

LAURIE FANELLI

Shelter Island

Professionalism

To the Editor:

I want to thank the Emergency Medical Services team and Shelter Island Police Department for their rapid response and caring for my husband Walter when he was injured in a fall recently and had to be transported to Southampton Hospital.

Police Officer Kevin Springer and EMS volunteers Mark Kanarvogel, Phil Power, Cathy Rasmussen, Stacey Clark, Reeves Thompson, Kevin Dunning and Sam Case could not have been more kind and thoughtful.

We are very grateful to all of you for your professionalism and treatment.

DONNA KING

Shelter Island

Caring people

To the Editor:

The family of Lauretta M. King, who passed away on April 28, 2018, would like to thank the many wonderful people whose kindness, love, prayers and support were a perfect example of Shelter Island caring.

We thank Father Peter DeSanctis of Our Lady of the Isle, John and Katherine Moore, Patty and Steve Lenox, Angela Corbett, Cliff and Tish Clark, Scott Overstreet, Anita and Louie Cicero, Mary Boeklen and all those caring people in the ambulance corps.

You’ll be in our hearts forever.

WAYNE KING, Patricia LABROZZI, DIANE ANDERSON

Shelter Island

Out of the past

To the Editor:

I read with interest, “After the Revolution, one farmer lost everything,” Part 8 of the North Fork History Project, in your May 10 edition. I thought your readers might find it interesting to learn who were the next owners of Robins Island following the American Revolution.

In the Suffolk County Clerk’s Office was a book that bore the title, “Conveyances in Forfeiture 1784,” at least in 1946, when then Town of Brookhaven Historian Osborn Shaw copied the following deed transfer.

“August 5th 1784. Sold Benjamin Talmage and Caleb Brewster both of the County of Suffolk for One Thousand Two Hundred and fifty pounds. All That certain Tract of Land situate in the Township of Southold and County of Suffolk on Nassau Island and which said Tract of Land is known and distinguished by the Name Robins Island containing Three hundred and fifty Acres more or less Forfeited to the People of this State by the Attainder of Parker Wickham.”

The purchasers, Major Benjamin Talmadge and Captain Caleb Brewster should be familiar names to Long Islanders. Natives of Setauket, they were ardent Patriots, who served the Patriot cause and held pivotal roles in George Washington’s Culper Spy Ring.

BARBARA M. RUSSELL

Town of Brookhaven Historian