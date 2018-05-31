Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Leandro S. Verasaluse, 39, of Miami, Florida was arrested on Manwaring Road on the morning of May 24 on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree and operating a motor vehicle while using a hand-held device. Mr. Verasaluse was released on station house bail of $100 and advised to return to Justice Court at a later date.

John C. Sullivan, 49, of New York City was arrested on May 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated and faces two felony counts under Leandra’s Law for aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 16 years old, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, failure to stop at a stop sign and speeding in a posted zone, 53 mph in a 35-mph zone. Mr. Sullivan refused to take a breath test. He was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt, released on $1,000 bail and directed to return at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On May 24, Jennifer L. Vola of Sag Harbor was given a ticket for driving an uninspected motor vehicle on North Ferry Road.

On May 26, the following were issued summons: Dennis T. D’Antonio of New York City for operating an unregistered vessel in West Neck Harbor; Emily Vogel of Wayne, New Jersey for speeding on New York Avenue, 41 mph in a 25- mph zone; and Christina M. Tadross of Sag Harbor for failing to stop at a stop sign at West Neck Road. Monson Manuel DeJesus Ortiz of Westport, Connecticut received a summons from a bay constable for taking a porgy less than 9 inches while fishing from the beach off Kissing Rock.

Traffic Control Officers (TCOs) issued 18 parking tickets during the week.

ACCIDENTS

All accidents reported below had damage exceeding $1,000.

On May 24, Susanne J. Richards of Shelter Island hit a parked vehicle while backing up in her Osprey Road driveway, sustaining damage to the rear of her car and causing no damage to the parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On May 25, Sidney R. Smith of Greenport was traveling east on Shore Road when, at the intersection with Sunnyside Avenue, a deer ran into the driver’s side of his vehicle, damaging the driver’s side mirror and door.

Kristin A. Disch of Yorktown Heights, New York was parking at the Shelter Island Country Club on May 26 when her vehicle collided with the clubhouse, causing damage to the building as well as to the front of her vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 22, officers on patrol investigated an open garage door at a Silver Beach residence, searched the house and saw no indication of criminal activity; they secured the door.That day, police notified the Highway Department about dead fish that had been dumped at a town landing in Shorewood.

A dead deer was found on the side of a road in the Center on May 23 and removed. The same day, a caller reported barking dogs in Montclair. Police noted no barking on their arrival, but the owner was advised of the town code. Another caller complained of loud music in Menantic but police found no one at the cited location.

A caller filed a report on May 23 that a small table had been removed from a Center residence.

In response to a call on May 24, police will follow up on a report of a damaged fence at a cemetery in the Center and a caller reported a property line dispute in the Center.

On May 26, the police and fire departments responded to a report of a child stuck in a swing and assisted in resolving the situation. Police also assisted the operator of a small dinghy with low power just outside the North Ferry channels and helped get the vessel to a sandy beach area. Later that day, a caller reported a campfire on a beach in Ram Island. Police found the fire within town code limits.

A vessel using a private mooring was reported on May 26 and police advised the owner to move the vessel. The same day, in Hay Beach, a caller reported an open garage door. Police investigated and found no criminal activity. Later, loud music at SALT was reported and turned off at police request.Two vessels were stopped to check for registration and inspection in West Neck and off Crescent Beach; a third was checked east of the breakwater.

On May 27, a caller complained of possible under-age drinking at The Dory. Police found minors outside with no alcoholic beverages.Police also checked a report of trees cut down on a vacant property in Silver Beach.And police investigated an unknown vehicle in a caller’s driveway on Ram Island; there were no problems.Also on the 27th, a caller reported dogs at large in her yard and police notified the owner.Police contacted the Highway Department regarding a downed limb in Shorewood and two minor sinkholes on Merkel Lane.At a caller’s request, police checked on the well being of a Cartwright resident.and police received a call from a Menantic complainant who said money had been removed by someone entering the residence.

On May 28, police checked on three groups fishing off Bootleggers Alley beach, gave warnings for no fishing licenses and checked that all fish were of legal size. Police also responded to a call about an injured fox; a wildlife rehabilitator sedated and removed the fox. Police followed up on a report of loud music from a boat anchored off Crescent Beach. The United States Coast Guard contacted police on the 28th and reported two flares being shot off in the Jessups Point area. Southampton Town Police responded and arranged for a tow for a disabled vessel.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center on May 23 and 25 and radar enforcement on May 25 in West Neck and the Heights on May 26.

Among other reports, police unlocked two cars with keys inside on May 26 in West Neck and one in Menantic. Police also checked on and assisted residents in their homes. Officers checked on paddle boarders to determine that they had flotation devices. Police also responded to reports of lost property.

ALARMS

On May 22, police responded to a medical alert alarm in Silver Beach with negative injuries. The same day, a burglary alarm was accidentally activated at a Montclair residence by a contractor.On May 23, a carbon monoxide alarm was set off at a Shorewood residence; the Shelter Island Fire Department confirmed high readings in the basement. Residents reported no ill effects. On May 26, a fire alarm on Ram Island was set off accidentally by the owner. On May 27, in Shorewood, the SIFD responded to a fire alarm and determined that a dryer had an active fire. SIFD extinguished the fire and removed the dryer from the residence.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service teams assisted and transported eight people to Eastern Long Island Hospital.

One person needing medical assistance was transported to Southampton Hospital.