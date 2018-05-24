Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On May 15, Lisa Wilson of Palm Beach, Florida was given a summons on North Ferry Road for operating a vehicle while using a cellphone without a hands-free device.

Marvin O. Macua of Norwalk, Connecticut was ticketed on Grand Avenue on May 16 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

On the 17th, Robert Reed of Greenport was ticketed for failure to signal on North Ferry Road.

Rudy D. Ticuru-Aquino of Southold received two tickets on May 18 on West Neck Road for a license plate violation and unlicensed operation.

Two motorists were given summonses on May 20 — Rodas L. Burgos of Shelter Island for speeding not reasonable and prudent on Jaspa Road and for unlicensed operation, and Edwin J. Bermudez of Freeport, for making an improper signal on North Ferry Road and unlicensed operation.

Francisco J. Martinez Guevara of Bayshore was stopped by police on North Ferry Road on May 21 and ticketed for speeding, 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone. He also received a summons for unlicensed operation.

ACCIDENTS

Sylma Cabrera of Shelter Island reported on May 17 that a deer ran in front of her vehicle on North Ferry Road. There was no damage and the deer ran off.

Edward A. Dunne of Southold told police that while he was parked on North Ferry’s Islander on May 19, Anthony M. McCateer of Shelter Island pulled onto the ferry and hit Mr. Dunne’s vehicle, resulting in minor or no damage to the driver’s-side rear taillight. There was minor damage to the passenger-side rear door of Mr. McCateer’s vehicle.

Jason Tobias Green of Shelter Island reported on May 19 that a female driver hit the gate of a South Ferry boat. When police arrived, the ferry had left the slip. The Southampton police were notified.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of an open door at a Long View residence on May 15 and found no evidence of same.

Also on May 15, a Silver Beach resident reported a suspicious vehicle in his driveway, caught on a security camera on April 19 in his absence.

A complaint was received about a box truck illegally dumping trash in Cartwright. An officer spoke to the freight services company about cleaning it up.

On the same day, a downed limb was reported blocking a road in West Neck.

Police visited with high school students on March 16 as part of the Lunch with a Police Officer Program.

Several other incidents were reported in the Center on May 16: The cable company responded to low-hanging wires; a caller told police about a missing cat; a resident complained about receiving unwanted phone calls — police contacted the caller who was told not to have any further contact with the resident; and a leaf blower was reported taken from a pickup truck — a petit larceny.

On May 17, a police officer conducted a D.A.R.E program for 5th and 7th graders at the school and again for the 5th grade on May 21.

A caller reported being a victim of identity theft in the 3rd degree on May 17; police advised the caller about follow-up procedures.

Also on May 17, police responded to a domestic problem in the Center. A DEC officer found a jacket in the water off of West Neck. The owner of the jacket was identified and the Riverhead Police Department confirmed that the owner was safely at home.

The same day, a Center caller filed an affidavit of trespass to prevent a person from entering her property.

Police investigated a report of criminal mischief in Silver Beach on May 18 and determined it was unfounded.

On May 18 and 19, dogs at large were reported in the Center and the Heights.

A family dispute in the Center was investigated by police on May 18.

On May 19, an officer on patrol interviewed two minors with unopened beer in their vehicle. Police advised them to dispose of the beer and both complied.

A Silver Beach resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood on May 20; it was gone when police arrived.

On May 20, a caller informed police he was retrieving property left at a West Neck residence.

Police received a report on May 21 of a drone flying over a Center property — the drone was not located.

On the same day, a Center caller said a pickup truck was driving erratically in the Center; police were unable to locate the vehicle.

Also on the 21st, police responded to a caller’s questions related to driving on the Island, and a U-Haul truck was reported filming on a Center easement. The driver was advised to keep any related noise to a minimum.

Three burglary alarms were activated during the week at homes in Hay Beach, Shorewood and Westmoreland. All three were set off accidentally by workers on the premises.

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to two carbon monoxide alarms — there was no emergency in one case and the other was described by a fire chief as a false alarm.

In other incidents, three reports were received on lost and found items, and police opened two vehicles with the keys locked inside.

Police officers conducted radar enforcement in the Heights and the Center on May 20.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 16.