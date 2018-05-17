Shelter Island Police Department blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On May 8 Daniel McCafferty of Shelter Island was stopped on West Neck Road and ticketed for an inadequate muffler.

On May 11 Max Nuti of New York City was ticketed on South Ferry Road for an illegal windshield.

The next day Lisa Cahill of Greenwich, Connecticut was ticketed on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On May 14 David Fisher of Marlborough, Connecticut was ticketed for failure to adhere to a stop sign on Manwaring Road.

ACCIDENTS

On May 10 Gail C. Donnenfeld of New York City was traveling southbound on West Neck Road when the front driver’s side wheel broke off, causing her to cross into the northbound lane. She grazed a utility pole, struck an embankment and swerved back into the southbound lane into the tree line.

Dorothy M. Murray of Southold side-swiped a vehicle belonging to Scott A. Overstreet of Shelter Island while it was parked on Grand Avenue on May 12. The driver’s side mirror was damaged, there were no injuries and damage is under $1,000.

The next day an unidentified vehicle struck a vehicle registered to Betty M. Dankowski of Wainscot while it was parked on the side of the road on Waverly Place. The front driver’s side quarter panel suffered damages over $1,000.

REPORTS

On May 9 a Center caller reported the smell of gas. Police and the Shelter Island Fire Department determined that the odor was caused by a nearby vehicle.

On the same day a Center caller reported a vehicle illegally parked in a handicapped parking spot. Police determined that the parking space’s handicapped sign was completely obstructed with debris and blue paint lines were not visible. No ticket was issued.

Later that day a Hay Beach caller requested clarification of town dog laws and someone reported a tree limb resting on wires in Menantic. Police notified PSEG.

The same day a caller drove through white wet paint on a Center street that splattered on the vehicle. Police assisted with removing the paint and notified the Shelter Island Highway Department.

On May 10 someone gave police a bank card found at Bridgehampton National Bank and returned it to the owner.

Then a Silver Beach caller reported a vehicle in a neighbor’s driveway. Police established it was a cleaning crew and notified the caller.

On May 11 police issued two verbal warnings during distracted driving enforcement and a caller reported an injured cat in South Ferry Hills.

The next day an officer patrolling West Neck Bay observed a grounded vessel that had broken free from its anchor. He notified the owner who sent a friend to retrieve it.

Later on, a Center caller reported a vehicle swerving on the road. Police stopped the driver for failure to signal. She stated she had a difficult time seeing when other vehicle’s lights shone directly at her. The officer issued a verbal warning.

Also on May 12, an officer patrolling the Heights noticed an open residential garage door and found it unlocked. There was no sign of criminal activity so he secured the door and contacted the owner who said the gardener likely left it open.

On May 13 police received a call reporting noise at a Hay Beach residence. Police asked the people to lower their voices and they agreed.

Later on a Silver Beach caller reported people fishing nearby for porgies too small to legally keep. The officer confirmed they had fishing licenses, had a number of fish within the legal limit and all were of a legal size.

Police received reports of five dogs at large during the week. All dogs were returned to their owners and no problems occurred.

Throughout the week officers instructed D.A.R.E. to 5th, 7th and 10th graders and pre-prom safety to grades 9 to 12.

AIDED CASES

During the week Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services transported six people to Eastern Long Island Hospital.