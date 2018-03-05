Shelter Island Police Department Blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Robert G. Plumb of Sag Harbor was stopped on April 24 while driving on North Ferry Road and ticketed for operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Wilber L. Lopez Mijangos of Greenport was stopped on April 25 while driving on Summerfield Place and ticketed for driving without a license and turning without a signal.

Paola Romero of Shelter Island was stopped on April 27 on West Neck Road and ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license.

Lee D. Smith of Crested Butte, Colorado was ticketed on April 30 on Manwaring Road for operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 24, 28 and 29 police conducted distracted driving enforcement in the Center and issued one ticket and one verbal warning.

Police investigated a report from a Center caller stating that someone hit the driver’s side door of their vehicle and responded to a call of a dog at large that was returned to its owner on April 24.

On the same day a Center caller reported a trailer parked in the road. Police patrolled the area and saw that the trailer had been removed and let the caller know.

On April 25, an officer on patrol in Silver Beach noticed an open garage door at a residence. The officer closed the door and observed no indication of criminal activity.

The same day, a person came into the police department to report a financial crime of grand larceny and police responded to a call reporting a low hanging wire in Longview and notified the telephone company.

Also on April 25, a Center caller reported seeing a suspicious looking person in the area. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate the person.

A Center caller reported a delivery truck speeding and tailgating later that day. Police found the vehicle traveling north bound and observed no violations.

On April 26 a Center caller reported wires down in the road and a possible transformer malfunction. An officer located a downed wire running from a pole to a residence, removed the wire and taped off the area. PSEG and the owner were notified.

Later that day an officer taught D.A.R.E. lesson 5 to 7th graders, returned a sail boat from the impound yard to its owner, helped someone gain entry into their locked vehicle and received a report of an email scam.

Police responded to a burglary/panic alarm at a Silver Beach residence on the same day. Upon arrival police learned that the caretaker was cleaning and accidently activated the alarm.

On April 27 police inspected a resident’s headlights and signed an affidavit confirming repair and helped a caller from Silver Beach gain entry into her home when her key was giving her trouble. The officer recommended changing the lock.

At the request of North Ferry police assisted with locating the owners of vehicles left beyond parking limits on the same day to make room for construction.

On the same day a Dering Harbor resident requested police to do a walk through of her home after workers set off an alarm. The officer found everything to be O.K.

The next day, a West Neck caller gave police a multi tool he found while jogging and a Longview caller reported wires down in the road. Police responded and found cable wires down, removed them from the road and notified Cablevision.

On April 29 police assisted a Center caller with gaining entry into her locked vehicle and assisted with court ordered DNA collection and submission.

The next day an officer on patrol noticed a wire across the road in Hay Beach, moved it aside and notified PSEG.

Also on April 30, police provided traffic assistance during a Center memorial service and a Hay Beach caller requested increased patrol of the area at night.

Later that day another caller from Hay Beach reported that a vehicle was being parked on his vacant property. An officer spoke with the vehicle’s owner and the person agreed to stop parking on the property.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) teams transported two people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 26 and one person on April 27.

On April 28 SIEMS transported one person to Southampton Hospital and on April 30, the team evaluated a caller’s injury who then received a ride from a friend to the emergency room.