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Shelter Island Memorial Day 2018

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BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS The kickoff for the Memorial Day ceremonies was the traditional march down Bridge Street to remember all those lost at sea.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS The kickoff for the Memorial Day ceremonies was the traditional march down Bridge Street to remember all those lost at sea.

The Shelter Island Memorial Day ceremonies followed tradition in a cloudy and cool morning that was equally somber and joyous for the crowd who turned out.

As always, the day started with the Lost At Sea ceremony, with a march down Bridge Street and the throwing of a wreath into the water by Gold Star Mother Chrys Kestler.

The parade in the Center stepped off at 10 a.m. at the firehouse with veterans, volunteers and community groups marching to Wilson’s Circle.

The ceremonies concluded in front of the American Legion Hall with a speech and patriotic music.

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