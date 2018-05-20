Shelter Island Friends of Music: Brandon Ridenour in Concert

The theme of Shelter Island Friends of Music Concert Series for 2018 is “A Season of Prizewinning Virtuosos.” The next SIFM concert is Saturday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with trumpeter and composer Brandon Ridenour and pianist Corey Smythe. Mr. Ridenour is a winner of the Concert Artists Guild International Competition and has played at disinguished venues around the world.

A meet-the-artist and cheese reception follows the concert. Admission is free with donations appreciated. For more information visit Facebook.com/SIFM concerts