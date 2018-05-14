School budget, board vote takes place Tuesday

Voting on the Shelter Island School District’s $11.7 million budget takes place tomorrow.

Because the budget doesn’t go beyond the state-imposed tax cap, it needs to pass by just one more vote than 50 percent of those casting ballots to be adopted as the district’s spending plan for the 2018-19 school year.

Voters will also be electing two members to the Board of Education Tuesday. Incumbent Kathleen Lynch is seeking a second three-year term. But Susan Binder has opted not to seek re-election.

One write-in candidate has made known her campaign for that seat. Margaret Colligan, a former teacher and a member of the Shelter Island Educational Foundation, is hoping her campaign will catch fire with voters.

Poll watchers will be available to assist anyone who needs instructions on how to cast a write-in ballot.

To serve on the Board of Education, a person must be at least 18 years old; be a U.S. citizen able to read and write; have at least a one-year residency in the district; not be living in the same household as another board member; not be a district employee or hold another public office incompatible with serving on the board; and not have been removed from a school district office within one year of the time the appointment takes place.

Polls open at the school gymnasium at noon Tuesday and stay open until 9 p.m.

j.lane@sireporter.com