Richard’s Almanac: New pavilion for Wade’s Beach

I looked at the almost-complete pavilion at Wade’s Beach the other day — it’s pretty spectacular.

It includes a concrete pathway to the restrooms and will soon have benches. The pavilion is a gift to the people of Shelter Island from the Lions Club. The benches are a gift from the Senior Citizens Foundation.

Lion and Senior Citizen Foundation member Don D’Amato told me that there are also other beach improvements for seniors in the form of water friendly beach wheelchairs. One was available at Louis’ Beach last summer and another is planned for Wade’s Beach this summer. Don said that Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. was making this happen for the handicapped and elderly. I have no idea how these work but will do my best to find out and let my readers know.

Meanwhile, the nice weather last week saw many anglers casting off the beaches. My son-in-law went out for his first cast of the season off Reel Point. He brought in and tossed back two undersized striped bass but was pleased that there was some action.

Flounder season has just opened, I understand, but I have not heard of any being caught yet. Maybe they’re staying in the mud until the water gets a little warmer.

And speaking of mud, did you see the track at Churchill Downs?

I attended the Kentucky Derby party sponsored by the Historical Society at Havens Barn. Many of the attendees sported blazers, flowered dresses and fancy hats. A fine sense of good fellowship was evident while folks watched the events at Churchill Downs streaming in on two large screen televisions.

You could buy chances and place the tickets in the bags lined up with each horse’s name. I had been told that My Boy Jack likes to come from behind so I went for him. I also dropped tickets in the bag for a horse whose trainer I know. Needless to say I was not successful. It was Justify all the way.

A highlight of the evening for me was a tour of the building project by society executive director Nanette Lawrenson. The ambitious undertaking is not yet complete but will be a jewel when finished. The interior of the original Havens House is also being restored.

On another subject, I want to wish Laurie Fanelli a speedy recovery. The director of the Senior Center fell last week while walking her daughter’s dog. After surgery at Eastern Long Island Hospital, Laurie is in rehabilitation at San Simeon. According to her daughter Marissa, she’s progressing very well. When I spoke to her, she seemed in good spirits and was ready to get back to work as soon as she could.

It’s too bad the safe driving class for seniors was cancelled. I’ll let you know as soon as it’s rescheduled.