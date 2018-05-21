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Register now for HPOC Morning Program

By Julie Lane

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Stella Lagudis, executive director of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO
Stella Lagudis, executive director of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation.

The Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) Morning Program for children between the ages of 4 and 7 is taking registrations for the summer program that runs from June 25 through August 10 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The program fills up quickly, according to HPOC General Manager Stella Lagudis.
There’s an open house at the Beach Club on Sunday, May 27, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call 631 749 0139 ext. 104.