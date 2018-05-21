Register now for HPOC Morning Program

The Heights Property Owners Corporation (HPOC) Morning Program for children between the ages of 4 and 7 is taking registrations for the summer program that runs from June 25 through August 10 on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The program fills up quickly, according to HPOC General Manager Stella Lagudis.

There’s an open house at the Beach Club on Sunday, May 27, between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call 631 749 0139 ext. 104.