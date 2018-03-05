Police investigate Center burglary attempt

Shelter Island Police are investigating a residential burglary attempt in the Center that occurred in the early morning hours of May 2. But Chief Jim Read cautioned that this latest incident in unrelated to the two previous burglaries in Silver Beach.

The owner of the residence said the would-be burglar entered the unlocked premises, but the owner, hearing the burglar, left and called 911.

Police responded and assisted by the Southold Police K-9 unit, searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

However police, working through other sources, were able to identify the suspect and are collecting additional evidence, Chief Read said.

He reminded residents to secure their homes to help prevent such incidents and to report to police any strange or unusual occurrences.

j.lane@sireporter.com