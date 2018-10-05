Peconic Land Trust gets conservation grant

The Peconic Land Trust has received at $45,000 grant from the New York Conservation Partnership Program to help protect farmland, wildlife habitat and water quality and to enhance public access for outdoor recreational opportunities and conserve priority open space areas.

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) announced that The Peconic Land Trust (PLT) was one of 51 nonprofit land trusts across New York State to receive a grant with amounts ranging between $2,900 and $100,000. PLT administers the Conservation Partnership Program in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The aim of the grants is to help local land trusts sustain and expand their community and landowner outreach initiatives, Mr. Thiele said.

This grant is administered by the Land Trust Alliance in coordination with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and is for a project with the town of Riverhead.

Shelter Island and the Peconic Land Trust are currently engaged in an effort to save Reel Point that is owned by the land trust, but needed by the town to protect businesses, residences and town-owned property surrounding Coecles Harbor.

But this grant can’t be applied to the Reel Point project, according to Yvette DeBo2 Salsedo, vice president ot the PLT.

j.lane@sireporter.com