News from the Shelter Island Country Club

This past week the weather wasn’t conducive for golf if you were anywhere from Florida to Maine with rain and cool temperatures everywhere.

That being said the club hosted the annual assessors outing and lunch. There were several die-hard golfers who played 18 holes. They deserve an “atta boy.”

But I’m sure the food and the camaraderie of the assessors made up for the less then ideal weather.

Sunday had some people getting out to chase that ball. As the day wore on, it became nice and folks responded.

The week ahead looks promising. Try and get out for nine. Or come by for a bite and a beer.

We should be getting some new goods for the Pro Shop this week. Keep that in mind if you need a birthday or graduation gift.

The member /guest outing looks like it won’t happen this year since the clubhouse might be getting work done around the time we were hoping to have the event.

Maybe it’s just as well. I probably bit off more then I could chew. Hey, live and learn.

We will have other events as the season goes along, so keep a lookout for the ads.

Your support and patronage is most appreciated.

Make Goat Hill great again.

— Marc Scola