New York Farm Bureau honors Thiele

Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor) has been named to the New York Farm Bureau Circle of Friends for his work during the 2017 legislative season. The award is based on his demonstrated understanding of the importance of agriculture to Eastern Long Island and how the industry impacts the economy and the future of New York State.

The honor is based on the legislator’s voting record on issues of importance to the agricultural community and his evidence of legislative support, including sponsorship of bills the New York Farm Bureau had indicated are important to the industry.

Mr. Thiele has sponsored a number of key bills to benefit farmers and strengthen the state’s agriculture, including legislation to protect the goals of Suffolk County’s Farmland Preservation Program, the Farm Bureau said in its announcement of the award.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the New York Farm Bureau, the state’s largest general farm advocacy organization,” Mr. Thiele said. ‘Throughout my political career, I have remained deeply committed to supporting and protecting New York’s family farms,” he said.

Agriculture and its related industries are integral to the East End economy and efforts to help farmers manage daily operations in an environmentally conscious and economically viable way need to be sustained, the legislator said.

j.lane@sireporter.com