Music scholar Jeff Davis comes to Sylvester Manor

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm will bring renowned musician and scholar Jeff Davis to the manor on Saturday, June 2 at 6:30 p.m. The event consists of a potluck dinner, followed by Mr. Davis discussing the rich history of fiddle tunes and barn dances on the north and south shores of Long Island, and will finish up with a contra dance at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand.

How did music and dance traditionally fit into Long Island farm communities? What did the old songs and tunes sound like, and how did barn dances knit together villagers and their farms? Mr. Davis, a Long Island native, will explain the history and share tunes only recently discovered in local archives, including “Setauket,” “Stony Brook,” “Gardiner’s Waltz” and even the “Cricket Sett,” which was composed by Sylvester Manor visitor, Ole Bull.

Jeff Davis is an internationally touring musician and scholar, recognized as one of the great statesmen of traditional music. As a young man he learned directly from iconic source musicians. Blending his trademark dry humor with fascinating historical anecdotes, he performs regularly at events such as the Old Songs Festival, the Mystic Seaport Sea Music Festival, the New England Folk Festival, and the Lunenburg Folk Harbor Festival.

Bring a potluck dish for six people along with serving utensils and a beverage. This event is part of the Sylvester Manor Farm Apprentice Education Workshop Series developed to complement the hands-on learning the young farmers receive in the field. Open to the public, admission is free to members of Sylvester Manor, $10 at the door for non-members. Visit sylvestermanor.org or call (631) 749-0626 for information.