Making beautiful music on Shelter Island

If it’s summer (or close to it) it must be time for the return of the Perlman Music Program’s (PMP) young musicians to Shelter Island. The PMP season begins Friday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. when the Chamber Music Workshop kicks off its 15th year with a “Musical Soiree from the Age of Enlightenment,” featuring 46 young participants ages 18 to 30 performing chamber music for strings and piano by Haydn and Mozart.

The performers hail from a dozen countries all over the world and are students and alumni of the world’s finest conservatories and university music programs. Around half of the group is returning to Shelter Island having attended a previous workshop or the PMP “Littles” program, which this year begins June 23. “Meet the Artists” at a special reception following the performance. While this is a free event, please send an RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

The 15th annual Chamber Music Workshop welcomes gifted artist-faculty including Itzhak Perlman, Director Merry Peckham, Kirsten Doctor, Joseph Kalichstein, Joel Krosnick, Peter Salaff, Joel Smirnoff, Roger Tapping, Don Weilerstein and Vivian Hornik-Weilerstein, to its Shelter Island campus.

Public master classes take place on June 8 (Itzhak Perlman), June 12 (Roger Tapping), June 13 (Joel Krosnick), and June 14 (Don Weilerstein), free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

In addition, faculty join young artists for “Tutti Suonare” (“everyone plays”), a not-to-be-missed PMP tradition including a rousing choral finale conducted by Chorus Master Patrick Romano. The June 9 concert takes place at the Jewish Center of the Hamptons in East Hampton, see the website for details. On Sunday, June 10 at 4:30 p.m., the Shelter Island premiere of “Tutti Suonare” will be held at the Clark Arts Center on the PMP campus.

A limited number of $50 tickets are available at perlmanmusicprogram.org/tutti/clark. Celebrate the talented young artists and faculty at a “Meet the Artists” reception after the June 10 concert, and delicious bites from the seasonal, farm-to-table menu of The Ram’s Head Inn.

The program concludes with a four-concert chamber music marathon on Friday, June 15 and Saturday, June 16, each day at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Ensembles will perform selections by Bartok, Beethoven, Brahms, Dvorak, Mendelssohn, Schumann and Shostakovich. These concerts are free with RSVP to specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Founded by Toby Perlman in 1994, the Perlman Music Program offers musical training to young string players of rare and special talent. The world-class faculty is led by Itzhak Perlman and is a signature summer program on Shelter Island where PMP is developing the future leaders of classical music within a nurturing and supportive community.

— Submitted by the Perlman Music Program