Ladies rule the Legion lanes

BY JULIA BEST

Women and men bowlers went seven rounds against each other at the American Legion Hall in post-season play. The results show that the women rule the Legion lanes.

First place team action included some big scores from the high rollers on both sides. For the Fab Five gals, Donna Cass romped in the first game with a 199 leaving only one frame without a mark. In the second game, Jackie Brewer threw a 159 and Essie Simovich a 152.

For the Pharmaceutical guys, Stan Beckwith tried to keep up with the gals by throwing a 179 in the first game and a 192 in the second. Captain Stan was the highest roller on his team.

The Final pin count was 6 for the Fabs and 5 for the Pharms.

Eight for the Guttersnipes and 3 for the Thunder Balls marked this rolling showdown. While the Snipe’s girls didn’t have the high scores that the Thunder boys did, they had much higher averages. So, Melissa Steinmuller’s 139 and Joanne Kresak’s 134 held more sway than their lower handicapped opponents.

Wardy Ward’s formidable trio of 157, 170 and 196 (including a turkey) didn’t pack as much power due to his low handicap. The second place teams from both leagues kept things rolling along for the fun of being in second place.

Mama P’s Chicks bowled like grown up hens in their match-up with fellow third place team, Schmidt Happens. Ellie Labrozzi pounded the boards with a 184 in the first game which included a four bagger. Her score was almost matched in the third game by Mike Goodleaf’s score of 182.

Ellie and Mike have handicaps within points of each other. Ellie out scored everyone which led to the Chick’s ultimate victory. Schmidt’s Greg Toner added to the team effort with a respectable 168 in the second round. Final score: Mama P’s Chicks 8, Schmidt Happens 3.

Tasteless Gentlemen took on the Odd Balls, but didn’t ruin anyone’s reputation in the fourth place teams’ showdown.

The adventures included a return of Kelly Michalak to the lanes after being on the DL for regular season play. Just to prove that she’s still got it, Kelly threw the highest game for the Odds with a 141 in the third round. Bev Pelletier added a 138 to her team’s tally in the second. The Gentlemen’s Adam Hashagen bowled big for his team with a 162 and 154 in the last two games. When all was said and done, the Odd ladies took down the Gentlemen 7 to 4 points respectively.

Fifth place team action was hot! Louie’s Shear Delights took the Clippers to the barbers grabbing 8 out of 11 points. Ginny Gibbs boarded a 181 in her first game which beat Kevin Lechmanski’s standing 180.

Ginny closed her stunning round with a turkey. Linda Springer rolled a 165 in her second game while Phyllis Power threw a 215, higher than any game during the season in the Ladies Winter Bowling League. Philly also beat the high rolling Captain Lechmanski.

The Clippers barely had a chance to recover, but Rob Brewer tried by throwing a 154 in his second and Gordon Cantley gave it his best shot in the third game with a 158. When you see the Clippers around town, check their Shearly Delightful haircuts.