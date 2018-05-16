Justice Court reports

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the March 26 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. The reports are compiled from information provided to the Reporter by the Court. Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt was on the bench for this session.

Michael C. Dougherty of Los Angeles was fined $107 plus a state surcharge of $93 for speeding 35 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Kyriakos Evangelou of Staten Island was fined $200 plus $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. A charge of imprudent speed was covered under the plea.

Jose N. Gomez-Sandoval of Shelter Island was charged $107 plus $93 for driving without a license. A turn signal violation was covered under the plea.

Valentin A. Iglopas of the Bronx was fined $157 plus $93 for a miscellaneous rules violation.

Roque J. Ochoa Lopez was charged $75 and $25 for a stop park violation. A charge of speeding 54 in a 40 mph zone was covered under the plea.

Marvin D. Perez Pineda of Greenport was fined $75 and $25 for a stop park violation. A charge of driving without a license was covered under the plea.

Michael F. Pinatauro of Sag Harbor was fined $62 and $63 for driving with no break lights.

Martin Sarabia was fined $200 and $93 for aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. A charge of violation of miscellaneous rules was covered under the plea.

Thomas P. Ritzler of Shelter Island was fined $100 and $125 for trespassing. Charges of harassment in the 2nd degree, possession of marijuana and of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree were covered under the plea. A two-year stay-away order of protection was also issued.

William F. Nieto was deemed a scofflaw by the court for failure to appear on charges of driving without a license and failure to keep to the right.

John P. Olinkiewics was also deemed a scofflaw by the court for failure to appear and on a charge of driving without an inspection certificate.

On the same day, Scott G. Sivco of Shelter Island was also deemed a scofflaw by the court for failure to appear on charges of a stop sign violation, imprudent speed, a turn signal violation and an equipment violation.

Eighteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar, 14 at the request of the defendants or their attorney and four at the request of the court.