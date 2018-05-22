You’re viewing an archive piece

Around the Island

Island students let loose at the prom

By Reporter Staff

JUDY CARD PHOTO | Senior Wesley Congdon crowd surfing.
JUDY CARD PHOTO | Senior Wesley Congdon crowd surfing.

The Shelter Island High School prom took place at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club on May 19. Though it was a rainy night, the attendees didn’t let the weather dampen their spirts. as they danced the night away.

JUDY CARD PHOTO | Prom king Luke Gilpin, Prom Queen Lindsey Gallagher, Prom princess Nicole Hand Prom prince Nick Young.
JUDY CARD PHOTO | From left, Prom Prince Nick Young, Prom Princess Nicole Hand, Prom Queen Lindsey Gallagher and Prom King Luke Gilpin.

 

052418_SeniorClassphto_JudyCardphoto

JUDY CARD PHOTO | The senior class.

CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Isabelle Topliff and Daniel Martin.
CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Isabelle Topliff and Daniel Martin.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

\

052418_JuniorCLass_JudyCardphoto
JUDY CARD PHOTO | The junior class.

052418_Photoboothfun_JudyCardphoto
JUDY CARD PHOTO | Photo booth fun.

 

052418_SophomoreCLass_JudyCardphoto
JUDY CARD PHOTO | The sophomore class.

 

052418_Prom_AbbyKotula
CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Abby Kotula and friends on the dance floor.

052418_Prom_Nico Seddio Elijah Topliff Wes Congdon Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie Dan McCafferty Dan Boeklen Logan Librett
CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Nico Seddio, Elijah Topliff, Wes Congdon, Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie, Dan McCafferty, Dan Boeklen and Logan Librett.

 

JUDY CARD PHOTO | The freshman class.
JUDY CARD PHOTO | The freshman class.

CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Nico Seddio, Elijah Topliff, Wes Congdon, Hayley Lowell-Liszanckie, Dan McCafferty, Dan Boeklen and Logan Librett.
CHRISTINE FINN PHOTO | Jack Lang clearly having a good time.