Inclement weather postpones Lions roadside cleanup

Expected inclement weather this Saturday has resulted in the Shelter Island Lions Club rescheduling its road cleanup until Saturday, June 2.

The Lions Club is hoping volunteers will come out to assist and register to work that day, indicating the area where you would prefer to be assigned at cleanup.shelterislandlions.org.

A map at the site will enable you to select in which area you want to work.

As had been planned this weekend, on June 2, the day will start at the Center Firehouse at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, bagels and doughnuts. Following the cleanup, the Shelter Island Fire Department will host a barbecue reception at the firehouse to thank volunteers for their service.

Volunteers are asked to bring work gloves and to have bug/tick repellent and a reusable water bottle.

Debris bags will be provided and Highway Superintendent Jay Card Jr. has volunteered his own truck and time to pick up filled bags from the various areas where volunteers are working.

j.lane@sireporter.com