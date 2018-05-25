Got kids? Here are Shelter Island summer camps

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s time to start thinking about how to keep the kids entertained.

Shelter Island Heights Beach Club offers a morning program for children that runs June 25 through August 10. The program, for ages 4 through 7, meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. An open house will be held Sunday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information and location, call (631) 749-0139, extension 104.

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s sixth annual “Time Travelers” program for ages 6 to 12 will run Monday, July 30 to Friday, August from 9 a.m. to noon at the Havens Barn. The cost is $100 per child for members ($150 for non-members includes membership). Families with multiple children enrolled in the program receive a $10 discount per additional child. To register, visit shelterislandhistorical.org/timetravelers.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm offers youth farm programs from July 2 to August 17 with a weekly potluck lunch in the barn. Little Sprouts is for children ages 3 to 4; Young Farmers is for those ages 5 to 7. Learn more at sylvestermanor.org/summeryouthprograms/.

Mashomack Preserve’s popular Children’s Summer Environmental Education Program returns this year with a few changes. Instead of two five-day sessions, this year, Mashomack will offer three four-day sessions — June 25 to 28, July 9 to 12 and August 13 to 16. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rather than until noon in past years). Call (631) 749-4219 for more information and registration.

Camp Quinipet offers both overnight and day camps for ages 5 to 17. The 2018 session dates run July 1 through August 11. New and returning families are invited to an open house on Saturday, June 16 to see the camp’s facilities, meet staff, and learn what Quinipet is all about. Private tours are also available. Contact Camp Quinipet at (631) 749-0430 to make an appointment.

Finally, this summer, music educator Marlene Markard will offer “Nature’s Music,” a four-session workshop for young children up to age 4. Held on the grounds of Mashomack Preserve, children and parents will sing, dance, move, play instruments, engage in imaginative storytelling, do nature crafts, and play musical games about and inspired by nature.

Toddlers as young as 16 months of age (or younger, if walking) are welcome. The program meets four Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. from July 18 to August 8, rain or shine.

The cost is $195 and includes materials. Scholarships are available. For information visit markardmusic.com. To register call Mashomack Preserve at (631) 749-1001.