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Girl Scouts bring poppies to life for Memorial Day

By Julie Lane

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Girl Scouts from Troop 1711 assembled poppies at the American Legion Post Tuesday. They will be selling the poppies on Memorial Day. Pictured are Scouts Allie Brush, Francis Regan, Bella Springer, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Legion Auxiliary member Rita Gates, Karen Brush and Laura Lomuscio. In the foreground are Myla Dougherty and Natalie Regan. Known as the Remembrance poppy, they were inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” written by Canadian physician Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Girl Scouts from Troop 1711 assisted members of the Legion Auxiliary last Tuesday in assembling poppies at the American Legion Post. The Auxiliary organizes the preparation and sale of the poppies annually and they, assisted by the Girl Scouts, will be selling the poppies on Memorial Day. All proceeds raised from the sales go to efforts to assist veterans, according to Auxiliary President Mary Dudley.Pictured are Scouts Allie Brush, Francis Regan, Bella Springer, Kaitlyn Gulluscio, Legion Auxiliary member Rita Gates, Karen Brush and Laura Lomuscio. In the foreground are Myla Dougherty and Natalie Regan. Known as the Remembrance poppy, they were inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields” written by Canadian physician Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae.