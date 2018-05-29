FIT Center physical therapy expected to be restored

An apologetic CEO at Eastern Long Island Hospital expects to restore physical therapy services at the FIT Center by the beginning of June.

Services were cut in the past several weeks because of regulatory issues that affected the therapies at the FIT Center, said Paul Connor, the CEO and hospital president. But patients weren’t notified in advance and only learned they couldn’t receive physical therapy on the Island when they sought appointments.

The regulatory issues arose because of Eastern Long Island Hospital’s affiliation with Stony Brook University Hospital. Most steps in the ongoing merger have gone smoothly, Mr. Connor said.

But there was a glitch in providing physical therapy services here, Mr. Connor said. He met with his Board of Directors and thinks a plan has been worked out to restore the FIT Center schedule.

“We know how important it is,” he said.

He still needs to check with the hospital’s legal department, but expressed optimism that by June 1, patients will be able to call to schedule appointments.

He noted that the hospital continues to provide in-home appointments to patients who are housebound.

There was no interruption of that service, Mr. Connor said. He said he regrets that proper notice of what was going on didn’t reach FIT Center patients.

The Reporter will continue to follow up on the anticipated restoration of service and immediately post notice that patients can resume making appointments as soon as Mr. Connor gives the word.

j.lane@sireporter.com