You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

Fire Department Installation Dinner correction

By Julie Lane

MARY ELLEN MCGAYHEY PHOTO In this week’s Reporter, a picture of Second Assistant Chief Brian Lechmanski was inadvertently identified as Top Responder Tim King. Mr. King (left) is shown here with Mr. Lechmanski.
MARY ELLEN MCGAYHEY PHOTO
In this week’s Reporter, a picture of Second Assistant Chief Brian Lechmanski was inadvertently identified as Top Responder Tim King. Mr. King (left) is shown here with Mr. Lechmanski.

MARY ELLEN MCGAYHEY PHOTO In this week’s Reporter, a picture of Lynn Thomson was inadvertently identified as Emily Hallman. Ms. Hallman (left) was recognized for 25 years of service to the Fire Department Auxiliary. She is shown here with Ms. Thomson.
MARY ELLEN MCGAYHEY PHOTO In this week’s Reporter, a picture of Lynn Thomson was inadvertently identified as Emily Hallman. Ms. Hallman (left) was recognized for 25 years of service to the Fire Department Auxiliary. She is shown here with Ms. Thomson.

In the May 17 Reporter, pictures that ran with the account of the Fire Department’s Installation Dinner inadvertently misidentified two people who were honored that night.
A picture of Emily Hallman that was to have appeared instead showed Lynn Thomson and a picture of Tim King that was to have appeared instead showed Second Assistant Chief Brian Lechmanski.
The corrected pictures are above.

The Reporter sends apologies to all concerned and regrets the error.

 