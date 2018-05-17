Fire Department Installation Dinner correction
In the May 17 Reporter, pictures that ran with the account of the Fire Department’s Installation Dinner inadvertently misidentified two people who were honored that night.
A picture of Emily Hallman that was to have appeared instead showed Lynn Thomson and a picture of Tim King that was to have appeared instead showed Second Assistant Chief Brian Lechmanski.
The corrected pictures are above.
The Reporter sends apologies to all concerned and regrets the error.